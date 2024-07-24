First National Bank Botswana (FNB Botswana) has been honored with the accolade of Best Bank in Botswana at the 2024 Euromoney Awards for Excellence for the fifth time. The Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed customers, for… Read more: FNBB named the Best Bank in Botswana
De Beers Group is pleased to announce a P463,000 donation to Stepping Stones International, a charity that unlocks the potential of vulnerable children and youth in Botswana. The donation was raised through the ReSet Collective collaboration and will support the implementation… Read more: De Beers donates P463 000 to Stepping Stones
A recent call by President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the business community to express interest to ‘adopt a police station’ has ignited heavy criticism from different quarters, including retired police chiefs. Concerns have been raised about the potential risks of… Read more: Police stations for sale
