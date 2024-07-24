First National Bank Botswana (FNB Botswana) has been honored with the accolade of Best Bank in Botswana at the 2024 Euromoney Awards for Excellence for the fifth time.

The Bank extends its heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed customers, for the unwavering support and trust. This prestigious award is a testament to the Bank’s commitment to providing customers with innovative and efficient banking solutions tailored to meet their individual needs.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, established in 1992 by Euromoney Magazine, are among the most esteemed recognitions in the global banking industry. These awards celebrate top-performing banks worldwide and receive over a thousand submissions each year, covering more than fifty regional categories.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award this year. This recognition depicts our vow to be a customer-centric solutionist bank, meeting our customers’ needs with innovative and efficient services,” said FNB Botswana CEO, Steven Lefentse Bogatsu.

“In 2024, our focus has been on integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance and simplify customer experience and ensure financial inclusion for all. We are given to our promise to continuously improve and evolve in response to our customers’ demands.”

Bogatsu further added, “Our journey has been one of persistent growth and prompt responsiveness to customer needs. From pioneering the first ATM Deposit-Taking Machine in 2015 to introducing advanced digital banking solutions this year, we prioritise our customers above all. This achievement is also a tribute to our employees who demonstrate a high -performance culture and whose hard work and resilience has been instrumental to our success.”

This has ensured that the Bank remains at the forefront of the banking industry, delivering cutting-edge financial solutions and maintaining its reputation as a leader in the market, ensuring it competes with other financial institutions locally and globally, providing the highest quality of service for all its customers.

Central to FNB Botswana being a solutionist bank is its ethos of shared prosperity. The bank believes that its success is intrinsically linked to the well-being of its customers and the broader community.

By championing initiatives that promote financial inclusion, through offerings such as CashPlus and Bank on Wheels, supporting local businesses, and investing in community projects, FNB Botswana makes evident, its commitment to creating value beyond banking. This ethos drives the bank to provide the best possible services to its customers, ensuring they have access to the tools and resources needed to achieve their financial goal