Only three women Parliamentary candidates, Annah Mokgethi, Talita Monnakgotla and Nnaniki Makwinja were the only three elected female MPs during 2019 elections and all come from BDP. The three are also seeking a second term in Parliament and are contesting for primary elections. Their representation in Parliament accounted for a paltry 5.2% of the entire elected 57 MPs before adding the four women who were added to Parliament through the Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) criteria. President Mokgweetsi Masisi nominate SEMPs and Parliament endorses.

The four elected SEMPs are Beauty Manake, Peggy Serame, Dr Unity Dow and Philda Kereng who has since left Parliament and was deployed to a diplomatic assignment by Masisi to Nigeria early this year. The acting president of the Botswana Women Caucus in Politics (BWCP), Rhoda Sekgororoane recently bemoaned that even women are not elected to Parliament in large numbers, the other main factor is low representation in terms of women who are fielded as candidates by political parties.

She said women who show interest to contest for MP seat at party level suffer a setback as they must first go through party primary elections and more often face early elimination with male counterparts prevailing.

Parliament has since approved a proposal for SEMPs to be increased from current number of six to 10. Sekgokgoroane expressed optimism that women representation in Parliament could increase in this year general election owing to the government’s political party funding, highlighting that financial constrain has been one factor that contributed in the past to women not winning elections or be afraid to contest.

BDP WOMEN

Below are some of the new BDP women who will contest Bulela ditswe for the first-time and face an uphill battle against fellow male democrats.

Mhitshane Reetsang

Former Director of Public Affairs at University of Botswana (UB) Mhitshane Reetsang joined the race and contest against three male candidates at Thamaga- Kumakwane being incumbent MP Palalelo Motaosane, radio anchor Tiroyaone Lepotokise and Setshwano Mokgweetsinyana.

Malebogo Malele

Malele contest in Letlhakeng constituency alongside five other candidates and all are men including incumbent MP Liakat Kablay, Wilfred Mokento, Tshepiso Lesope, States Banyatsi and Otsenye Tsietso.

Masego Mopai

Moapai is the only in the race of five (5) going head-to-head with incumbent MP Karabo Gare, Malaki Sebetlela, Benny Stegling and Kebaneetse Force.

Boitshepho Bolele

She faces five male candidates in Gaborone North constituency and are former cabinet minister Dikgang Makgalemele, Michael Morapedi, Lotty Manyepedza, Tonny Ndebele and Rebaone Seema. The incumbent area MP Mpho Balopi is not seeking re-election and doesn’t contest for primary elections. Sethukani Gabanakgosi

Gabanakgosi is not relatively new to BDP politics and contested for the BDP Women’s Wing elections Chairperson position in 2022 and emerged as the runner up to Minister of Finance Peggy Serame who was elected to the position in June 2022 congress in Kanye.

Serame garnered 370 votes, Gabanakgosi 117 votes and followed by Gosego Mmolawa with 13 votes. Gabanakgosi will next weekend battle for Mogoditshane West constituency glory in a race that comprises three males being incumbent MP and Minister of Youth Tumiso Rakgare, Bakang Matho, Christopher Letsatle and Oteng Mpudu.

Peggy Serame

Serame faced off in a fierce contest against his fellow cabinet colleague and incumbent MP for Good Hope- Mmathethe Dr Edwin Dikoloti. Other two candidates who are also men are Kopo Mononi and Ogone Gaboutloloe.

Currently, Serame is the Chairperson of BDP Women’s Wing Committee.

Beauty Manake

Manake battles against party stalwart Opelo Makhandela at Selebi Phikwe West as BDP launches an attack to reclaim the constituency from the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). The constituency is currently under the incumbency of MP Dithapelo Keorapetse who won it back-to-back in 2014 while at Botswana Congress Party (BDP) and 2019 under the UDC ticket.

Olga Ditsie

Ditsie is the current Mayor of Jwaneng and contest in primary elections for Jwaneng- Mabutsane against two male candidates being John Motsumi and Abram Molatole.

Ditsie held positions in the party such as Branch Secretary for Jwaneng-Mabutsane constituency, Regional Secretary for BDP Southern Region and was Deputy Mayor of Jwaneng in 2017 as well.

Rosemary Rantsimane

Rantsimane faces the incumbent area MP Annah Mokgethi in Gaborone Bonnington North with two men contesting against them being Poloko Pitwane and Ookeditse Malesu.

Gosego Mmolawa

Mmolawa contests at Tati West facing Mbakiso Mukokomani and Simon Moabi, incumbent MP.

Lillian Moremi

Moremi contest for Mogoditshane East constituency facing two male democrats in Peo Tshiamo and Aaron Radira.

Ester Khumoetsile

She is one of the female candidates in the nine-horse race for Mmopane- Metsimotlhabe. Khumoetsile and Syakayuwa are contesting for elections against seven male candidates.

OPPOSITION WOMEN

Nono Kgafela Mokoka -UDC

Dr Nono Kgafela-Mokoka is contesting in Kgatleng East, and she is the member of Botswana Peoples ‘Party (BPP).

Maipelo Mophuthing -UDC

The youthful Mophuthing succeeded in Botswana National Front (BNF) primary elections defeating Kagiso Thutlwe and Professor Motsomi Marobela to become UDC candidate in Gaborone Bonnington North.

Mophuthing will face former BNF vice president Dr Prince Dibeela, who is MP candidate under the BCP Alliance and will also await to know which BDP candidate she will face when Bulela Ditswe ends.

Dr Unity Dow -BCP

Dr Dow contests at Kgatleng West constituency and would be making return to contest for Parliamentary seat for the first time since 2014. She lost 2014 elections as BDP candidate.

Dow joined BCP following her resignation from BDP last year and continues to serve as SEMP.

Dr Mpho Pheko -BCP

The BCP mouthpiece, Dr Pheko represents BCP in Gaborone Central for the second time after she lost 2019 elections under the UDC ticket to BDP’s Tumisang Healy. She has affirmed on several occasions that BCP would not only emerge victorious at Gaborone Central but will also win the national election and form a new government to succeed the BDP.

Prof Seratwa Ntloedibe -Independent

History lecturer at UB, Professor Ntloedibe declared her candidacy for Molepolole South as an independent candidate. She will face BDP’s Kabo Morwaeng who is unopposed in BDP primary elections and UDC candidate Shima Monageng.

Daisy Bathusi-BCP

Bathusi would be for the second time contesting for elections eyeing victory in Boteti West, a constituency which has been a BDP stronghold for 30 years under the dominance of vice president Slumber Tsogwane.

Tsogwane will seek to cement his dominance as he is unopposed in BDP primary elections, and it remains to be seen if Bathusi and BCP can defeat him this time around. On the other hand, UDC has fielded a male candidate Sam Digwa who was also its candidate in 2019.

Ethel Gampone-BCP

Gampone represents BCP in Mahalapye East constituency.