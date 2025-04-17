Leading medical aid services provider, Botswana Medical Aid (Bomaid) continues to explore avenues to diversify its products in an effort to serve its members in an efficient manner. The fund’s Principal Officer Moraki Mokgasana told the media on Monday that they are working very hard with their partners, who provide healthcare services to remove the out-of-pocket expenses that restrict access to private health for their customers.

Mokgosana said it is important to demystify the myth that the medical aid is for people who are employed in large corporate settings and earn a lot or those who are in formal employment.

According to Mokgosana, Bomaid products are designed for everybody including the cashier in a retail store, the person who runs a small business selling vegetables, airtime and sweets in the streets, or a taxi driver.

“We would like to encourage those people who are in the informal sector and those who are caring for other unemployed family members and loved ones to approach our sales team and explore the options that are available from us,” said Mokgosana.

He said Bomaid recently reopened its Maun office after they relocated from a location that they shared with their sister company MRI, at the old Maun Mall.

Mokgosana said this brings Bomaid closer to customers in the North West region, improving access and responsiveness in one of Botswana’s key population centres. He buttressed Bomaid’s commitment to have its services across the length and breadth of this country by expanding Bomaid’s national footprint.

“We will also be looking at other options to avail services where we do not have physical presence including through our call centre, which is being upscaled to provide other services as well as regularly visiting the various locations country wide to educate customers on our products and services,” he said. Meanwhile, Bomaid Chief Customer Experience Officer Segolame Macheng said guided by their Defend, Grow and Transform strategy, a bold and intentional approach that prioritises sustainability, customer centric growth and innovation, Bomaid launched the STEPS campaign in direct response to customer feedback.Macheng said this is in addition to continued engagement over comprehensive product offering of 16 diverse health plans that cater for different life stages and budgets. “As we navigate through 2025, we remain steadfast in our mission to innovate and collaborate, ensuring that our members receive unparalleled value and support on their health journeys,” said Macheng.

She added: “Bomaid is evolving. We are investing in new capabilities, doubling down on what we do well, and showing up where it matters most. This journey cannot be done alone, which is why your partnership, as media stakeholders, is so essential.