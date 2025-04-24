Maun to yield redemption or hell as democrats rejects some candidates

Balopi lead the contest but Tsogwane, Molefhi lurking in shadows

STAFF WRITERS

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Drama continues to unfold ahead of the much anticipated Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) elective congress, which gets underway in Maun in two weeks. Last week, in different congresses held by BDP regions, some candidates aspiring to contest positions in the national executive committee were rejected during the selection of delegates who will form the voting block in Maun on May 10.

Those rejected will only attend the congress as tourists, with zero voting rights when elections are called.

Only four candidates remain battling for the party presidency after several others fell out of favour and faded away. Now, candidates aspiring to succeed Mokgweetsi Masisi include the front runner- Mpho Balopi, the former BDP Secretary General who has been trading subtle salvos with his nemesis, the former president since the launch of his campaign in Gaborone. Parallel campaigns have been ongoing around the country, with Masisi claiming to be visiting regions in his capacity as party president while inside revealed that in fact he was endorsing candidates that he supports, among them former Vice President Slumber Tsogwane. Nonofo Molefhi and Ame Makoba are also sticking it out to the last whistle. Last week, another presidential candidate Dr Maxwell Nhlato announced his withdrawal from the race.

The jury is still out on who will succeed the outgoing BDP president, Mokgweetsi Masisi but many democrats have thrown their weight behind Balopi who resigned from the party leadership under a cloud.

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said the contest is very interesting as BDP members continue to share their views on who should lead the party to replace the embattled Masisi. He said the most important area of focus ahead of the congress is the contest for presidency as the individual who will emerge victorious will be tasked with a huge task to revive the fortunes of BDP.

According to Morekisi, Masisi would be afraid to publicly endorse his favourite as that would spark divisions and backlash towards him from the members. “The writing is in the wall. Masisi is no longer commanding respect and loyalty from vast majority of BDP members. He is sitting now on a red-hot seat and whoever replaces him will also feel the heat. The BDP is going through difficult times and the congress could make or break before 2029 election,” he said.

In addition, Morekisi said it is important for BDP to start preparations for 2029 elections just after the congress as that could help the party to be in a better shape when election approaches.

Balopi

Balopi has been considered by many to be the favourite to win as he commands lot of support from the members being former Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors. He is also enjoying the backing of BDP elders such as the veteran Daniel Kwelagobe who had been publicly seen attending Balopi’s consultative meetings in his bid canvass votes from the Democrats.

Balopi said he is focus is to unite the BDP and smoke peace pipe with all former BDP members who left the party such as former president Ian Khama after they had been tormented by past BDP leadership.

Makoba

The youthful Makoba is considered to be a dark horse on the race but believes that he has all what it takes to lead the party. Makoba is the former Executive Secretary of the party and could be banking on young democrats to elect him to the party presidency position.

He said if he is elected the president, he will ensure that the BDP constitution is amended to provide for recalling the president or any other leader for unethical conduct or loss of integrity.

Molefhi

Molefhi raised his hand for the BDP presidency and elder BDP members believe he should lead the party.

He is not new to the BDP central committee election race as he contested for the chairmanship during the 2017 and 2022 congress in Tonota and Tsabong respectively.

Molefhi emphasis that there is a need for BDP to go back to the drawing board (marakanelo) and he advocates for the need to for reform and reorganization to build a strong and united part.

Tsogwane

He is the incumbent BDP chairman and vice president and observers are of the view that if the experience was to be a magic for victory, then Tsogwane stand better chance to win presidency.

Morekisi said Tsogwane is facing a very tough competition and some BDP members could vote against him since they associate the BDP loss in 2024 election to his leadership style together with Masisi.

Some members are of the view that he is being supported by Masisi and the current BDP central committee.

Other key positions

Chairman

Kefentse Mzwinila

Dorcas Makgato

Karabo Gare

Secretary General

Kentse Rammidi

Pelotshweu Baeng

Dr Derrick Tlhoiwe