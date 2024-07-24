De Beers Group is pleased to announce a P463,000 donation to Stepping Stones International, a charity that unlocks the potential of vulnerable children and youth in Botswana. The donation was raised through the ReSet Collective collaboration and will support the implementation of the Young Mothers Programme including coaching young men, also known as “Polishing Young Diamonds,” in Goodhope and Kgatleng, Botswana.

ReSet Collective was introduced to celebrate the positive impact generated by natural diamonds in De Beers Group’s partner countries.

Harnessing the power of creative collaboration to show the positive impact De Beers diamonds make, five jewellery designers with a passion for natural diamonds and sustainability travelled to Botswana to follow the journey of a De Beers diamond. This initial activation, dubbed ‘the ReSet Collective’ included US designers Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock, and Zoë Chicco. Inspired by the people they met and the beautiful landscapes and wildlife they witnessed; each member of the collective designed a unique pendant with De Beers diamonds from Botswana. The one-of-a-kind pieces were sold by Sotheby’s, with proceeds being donated to charity.

As a beneficiary of these funds, Stepping Stones International will be enabled to support the Young Mothers Programme in Goodhope and Kgatleng, which aims to provide essential support and opportunities for young mothers, helping them to build a better future for themselves and their families.

“We are happy to support Stepping Stones International and its mission. This programme is strongly aligned with our objective of accelerating equal opportunity for women and girls and contributing to the development of the communities in which we operate. The ReSet initiative seeks to highlight the positive influence that natural diamonds have on communities throughout the world, and we are pleased to see proceeds raised by the collection making a significant difference in our communities in Botswana,” stated Thabile Moipolai, Senior Vice President – People for De Beers Group.

The donation is also a testament to De Beers Group’s commitment to its Building Forever sustainability framework and its priority focus on accelerating equal opportunity and partnering for thriving communities. By collaborating closely with local communities, De Beers strives to create lasting, positive impacts that extend far beyond the diamond industry.

“We are immensely grateful for the generous donation from De Beers Group. The Young Mothers Programme will provide crucial support and opportunities for young mothers in Goodhope and Kgatleng, helping them to build a brighter future. This partnership with De Beers Group highlights the power of collaboration in driving positive change and empowering communities,” said Lisa Jamu, Executive Director at Stepping Stones International.