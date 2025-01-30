A dispute that has been raging for years between the diamond cutting and polishing industry investors and workers has finally attracted the attention of the new government. Now, Botswana Diamond Workers Union (BDWU) has renewed hope that their plea will not fall on deaf ears as it happened with the former government that failed to resolve workers’ rights violations in the diamond industry. The new Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs, Pius Mokgware engaged BDWU after they announced plans to hold demonstrations against some of their employers. The union, which is facing an uphill battle for recognition among predominantly foreign owned diamond cutting and polishing companies, said they were advised to engage the labour minister first before escalating their grievances to OP.

Mokgware confirmed that he met the BDWU leadership before Christmas holidays. He promised to address the matter in reasonable time. Addressing a kgotla meeting in Gabane recently, Mokgware cautioned that the new government will not tolerate employers who violate workers’ rights and those who disregard trade unions as workers’ representatives in labour disputes.

The Patriot on Sunday is in possession of Labour and Home Affairs Ministry research findings confirming rampant disregard for labour laws by companies in the diamond cutting and polishing industry. BDWU Chairperson, Dominic Mapoka said chief among issues relate to some of companies who refuse to recognize BDWU, workers’ rights, racial discrimination and sexual abuse in the workplace

He said they have approached courts on several occasions where diamond cutting and polishing companies had unfairly dismissed and retrenched individuals for belonging to the union. “We continue to represent them even if they are not our members because their employers deny them an opportunity to unionize,” said Mapoka.

“The minister promised to intervene on issues that we have raised. We remain hopeful that he will give the matter priority because the previous regime failed to resolve issues affecting workers in the diamond cutting and polishing industry,” added Mapoka.

BDWU complains that on several occasions they had to seek recognition through dispute resolution mechanisms despite that they meet all the requirements according to the law. The union nleaders are concerned that the Department of Labour and Social Security continues to fail to address issues between employers and employees.

“Employers do not take dispute resolution seriously especially mediation to an extent that it has become tedious and frustrating to employees,” they said, adding that, therefore, the diamond industry continues to employ expatriates workers to replace those who are pro-unioniastion.

“We have an influx of expatriates who come here under the pretext that they are coaches and trainers. Most of the expatriates do not have the necessary qualifications and experience. Batswana are forced to train them.

This scenario denies Batswana an opportunity for employment and it is a violation of the immigration and employment of non-citizens Acts by the system,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labour and Social Security inspection which was conducted in 2023 found that companies in the diamond cutting and polishing industry were resistant when it comes to working with trade unions. “They perceive trade unions as outsiders with parallel mandate. They believe trade unions destabilise the relationship between employer and employee, and prefer working with internal Workers Committee,” reads part of the report