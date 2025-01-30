THE NEED FOR A GLOBAL RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Dr Dimakatso Polokelo

President Donald Trump’s series of executive orders have drastically altered the dynamics of international trade and relations. These orders – ranging from halting foreign funding for essential programs such as HIV/AIDS treatment in Africa, imposing high tariffs on imports, severing ties with the World Health Organization (WHO) and restricting immigration have sent shockwaves through the global community. The are dire implications of this for the directly affected nations and the entire international order.

However, these actions also present an opportunity for a strategic shift in the way countries cooperate and collaborate. The world can re-evaluate its approach to global trade and cooperation, potentially severing its over reliance on the US. By uniting in response to these executive orders, countries can build a more inclusive and resilient global economy that is not dictated by the unilateral actions of any one country.

THE IMPACT OF TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Disruptions in Healthcare and Humanitarian Aid One of Trump’s most controversial executive orders halted foreign funding for critical healthcare initiatives, including HIV/AIDS treatment programs in Africa. PEPFAR, the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, is a crucial foreign aid program initiated by former President George W. Bush in 2003. This has helped in combating HIV/AIDS globally, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. According to All Africa Report , By 2024, PEPFAR provided life-saving antiretroviral treatment to nearly 21 million people across 55 countries and delivered pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to approximately 2.5 million people, helping prevent HIV transmission. Additionally, in the same year, PEPFAR facilitated HIV testing for about 84 million individuals. According to UNAIDS, the withdrawal of these funds threatens to undermine years of progress and leave millions vulnerable to infection and inadequate treatment.

Economic Protectionism and Trade Barriers

Trump’s administration embraced economic nationalism, imposing high tariffs on imports and withdrawing from major trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). These tariffs disrupted global supply chains, increased costs for businesses and consumers and strained international trade relationships.

For instance, the US has been highly dependent on imports from various countries as the country does not produce most of its basic needs outside pharmaceuticals. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2024, the US imported approximately $844 billion worth of goods from Canada and Mexico alone, accounting for 28% of its total imports. The automobile industry is also one of the biggest import industries for the US with over $202 billion worth of imports from these countries. Meanwhile, China remained a key supplier of electronics, machinery, and furniture. As an example, Apple manufactures its products in Asia as Asia has the capacity for Mass production with favourable labour costs. According to a report by Utopia, the pay is about USD3.15 per hour. Severing ties with these trading partners poses severe consequences for the American economy.

Isolation from Global Health Efforts

Another controversial executive order was Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO, signalling America’s reluctance to collaborate in international health crises.. This move weakened global pandemic response capabilities, particularly affecting nations dependent on WHO programs. This absence of the US in global health initiatives leaves a void that other countries must fill collectively.

A Call for Global Unity: Trading Without America

In response to these isolationist executive orders, the world must explore alternatives that reduce reliance on the United States. Countries have the economic and resource capacity to trade among themselves, supporting their own economies and diminishing dependence on American markets.

The Power of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Africa is rich in natural resources and has immense agricultural potential. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, bringing together 54 African nations, has the potential to create one of the largest free trade zones in the world. By leveraging its vast reserves of minerals, oil and agricultural products, Africa can strengthen trade ties with Asia, Europe and Latin America, bypassing the need for US trade partnerships.

For instance, Africa supplies minerals such as diamonds used for jewellery, cobalt used in battery production, and platinum used for electronics and industrial applications. China, a key partner, has already strengthened economic ties with Africa through infrastructure investments and trade agreements.

Asia’s Manufacturing Strength

China and India boast some of the world’s most advanced and large-scale manufacturing industries. These countries can produce and supply a vast range of goods, from consumer electronics to pharmaceuticals, effectively filling gaps left by reduced American influence.

According to multiple trade reports, China remains a major supplier of goods to the US, including electronics, machinery and textiles. If redirected, these exports could fuel stronger economic ties with Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Energy Dominance: The UAE and Russia

The United Arab Emirates and Russia are major energy exporters. The US relies heavily on crude oil imports from countries like Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. If these nations were to cut off or reduce oil exports to the US, it would considerably impact key industries and increase domestic energy costs and economic instability.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2024, the US imported significant amounts of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Canada and Mexico. Restricting these imports would force the US to seek alternative energy sources at higher costs, making global unity in trade a powerful strategy.

Building a Self-Sufficient Trade Network

The Role of Multilateral Organizations

Global institutions such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and regional trade blocs can facilitate this transition. By promoting fair trade practices and supporting economic alliances outside of American influence, these organizations can ensure stability and mutual benefit among member states.

The European Union (EU) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) hold substantial economic power and can collaborate to establish independent trade systems, furthering the trend of de-dollarization and reducing reliance on US financial systems.

Strategic Shifts in Global Supply Chains

A strict response to Trump’s policies could involve closing American manufacturing plants in foreign countries, including major facilities such as Apple product factories in China. By relocating these manufacturing hubs to regions that prioritize cooperative trade, global businesses can send a strong message about economic interdependence.Countries that currently supply the US with essential goods such as Canada, China and Mexico should divert their exports to other nations, establishing a self-sustaining trade ecosystem. By enhancing cooperation and resource-sharing, the world can create a balanced and resilient trade network that does not rely on American policies.

Conclusion: A New Global Order

President Trump’s executive orders have disrupted global trade and diplomatic relations, but they also an opportune moment for nations to rethink their dependence on the United States. Through strategic collaboration, trade diversification and strengthened economic alliances, the world can succeed independently of the US.The US has demonstrated its unwillingness to engage cooperatively with the global community, from withdrawing from the WHO to imposing protectionist trade policies. In response, other nations must work towards economic independence, leveraging their collective strengths in resources, manufacturing and trade networks.By shifting towards a more inclusive and self-sustaining global economy, nations would ensure a future that is less susceptible to the unilateral decisions of any single country. This is not just a response to one administration’s policies but a long-term strategy for a more stable and cooperative international order.