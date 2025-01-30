The African Women in Dialogue (AfWID) forum started on a strong note and has gained positive momentum over the past four days, with several prominent women showing their support for the 1,000 women from 55 African countries who have gathered in Johannesburg for this significant event.

Ms Phiyega Phiyega, CEO of the Women’s Development Business Trust said she was pleased and inspired by the theme of our conference – Women’s voice and power as change agents.

Welcoming the 1000 delegates from 55 African countries, she said: “The theme further underscores the urgency of collective action.”

“The philosophy behind this theme is about recognising and harnessing the unique strengths, perspectives, and contributions of women to drive positive change in society. Empowering women and amplifying their voices leads to more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development for all,” she added.

Commenting on why she led the establishment of AfWID, founder Ms Zanele Mbeke said while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos a few years ago she witnessed global leaders and decision-makers tackling pressing issues without the confines of a script.

“It struck me—why don’t African women have a similar platform? A space where they can define their own agenda, free from external frameworks. Too often, African women are invited into spaces organised by others—whether it’s Davos, the United Nations, or the African Union. While these platforms are valuable, they don’t always centre the unique challenges and experiences of women on this continent,” she explained.

Reflecting on the importance of the gathering, Ms Emma Kaliya, Afwid steering committee member and Malawian delegate said there were many issues affecting women in Africa.

“The AFWID dialogue is not just conference. It is where women can voice their struggles, share their experiences, and shape solutions that will lead to a more equitable and inclusive future for all,” she added.

The AfWID gathering will, among other key objectives, commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which was unanimously adopted by 189 countries. The forum will also serve as a platform to reflect on the progress made so far and the challenges that still need to be addressed.

Commenting on the Beijing Declaration, Ms Kaliya was concerned that while there is some progress, “overall, we have not done well at all”.

“The reality is stark: we have not done enough. Across the continent, war persists, access to basic needs remains a dream for many, and the girl child continues to be violated. We need to reflect on these and then go back to our countries to work on implementing the changes we want to see”.

Another delegate, Ms Happy Mzembe, a journalist from Malawi, emphasised the transformative power of women coming together to address the challenges facing Africa. She highlighted the courage and determination that women bring.

“We have converged here to find solutions,” said Mzembe. “We need a paradigm shift. We, as women, are people with solutions”.

“It is through dialogue that the world is going to transform. It is this very courage that will lead to liberation in the realms of economics, politics, and societal structures,” she added.

Her words serve as a rallying call, urging women to harness their collective strength and wisdom to create sustainable change and lead the way in reshaping the future of the continent. The week-long (27-31 January 2025) AfWID forum creates a platform for women to reflect, connect, and share strategies to address the persistent challenges African women face. [ zmdt.org.za/afwid