To address climate change concerns, Botswana government has committed to being a fully-fledged green economy by 2030 with the energy sector playing a key role in attainment of reducing the country’s carbon footprint. Speaking in Davos, Switzerland where he attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, President Duma Boko invited global investors to invest in the country, highlighting that there is every reason for them to explore opportunities in Botswana within the energy sector. He said the investment priorities that are aimed at unlocking economic diversification include the green economy and digitlisation, buttressing that Botswana has great potential in the two.

“We are very passionate about growing our economy away from the dependence on minerals. We are focused on attracting green investments to Botswana. Digital investment is another core area that we are aggressive about. We have young innovative people who can exploit the space to create jobs,” he said.

Kenewendo

Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenwendo reiterated the government ambition of greening Botswana on Tuesday during the ministry stakeholder consultative forum with the electricity subsector, emphasizing key role energy sector plays. She said there is a lot of potential in the energy sector in Botswana but the potential is only as valuable if there is an action taken by the government, the private sector and other key stakeholders to unlock it. Therefore, Kenewendo said the stakeholder engagement with the electricity sector is meant to give a platform to the industry to give feedback and direction on the ministry ability to deliver its mandate.

“It should be regarded as an open forum where honest, objective and progressive discussions will be shared with a view of shaping sustainable development of the energy sector. Please share your insights in a transparent manner,” she said. She said they are expecting to receive feedback on current policies, projects and programmes as the ministry strives to provide the energy security for the country and to improve access to reliable and adequate supply of energy in order to facilitate a sustainable and low carbon economic development.

Meanwhile, Kenewendo said there are challenges that the electricity sector grapples with and need urgent attention.

She indicated that some of the challenges include slow uptake of the Roof Top Solar programme in the household sector due to high capital investment required for solar installations and the vandalism of distribution infrastructure impacted operations, as well as disrupting electricity supply to customers.

Another challenge she said is related to land issues, noting that securing land for energy projects has been a lengthy process due to land ownership issues, legal hurdles and competing land uses as well.

“In addition, solar technologies are land intensive and may comprises other important land uses as well as increasing deforestation,” said Kenewendo.

Funding

To augment to green economy efforts by the government, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) last year noted that it is embarking on green energy projects in a bid to reduce the country’s carbon footprint while also improving the security of supply. The envisaged game-changing projects include two 50 MW stations to be built in the former mining town of Selebi-Phikwe and diamond town of Jwaneng.

Also, the World Bank and the Green Climate Fund respectively have approved a package of loans and grants amounting to $125.5 million (P1.7 billion) to help Botswana develop its first 50-megawatt utility-scale battery energy storage system.

The energy storage system, a key project under government’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), is expected to support the wave of renewable energy generation in the country, allowing “smooth integration” in the national grid. In a statement last year, the World Bank and its funding partners said the loans and grants would also go towards the necessary grid investment required for the project, as well as grid expansion to rural villages and the improvement of electricity services in the Southern districts. “The World Bank is pleased to support Botswana’s commitment to expand domestic energy generation with renewable solutions,” said World Bank country director for Botswana, Satu Kahkonen at the time.