A Sunday broadsheet newspaper that focuses on business and politics. It started publishing on Sunday 11th November 2012.
6 days ago
AMANDA DAVID editors@thepatriot.co.bw Ahead of the much anticipated first harvest of the Selibe Phikwe Citrus Project, which will be launched by President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday (March 21st), and to highlight Botswana’s agricultural potential, journalists were last week taken on a tour of citrus farms in the Tuli Block area. The hosts were Botswana Investment…
