The Ministry of Trade and Industry is pleased to announce that trade under preferential terms of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) can commence from the 1st April, 2024. This follows the publication of the Tariff Concessions and Rules of Origin for imports from participating AfCFTA members in the Government Gazzette Extraordinary of 8th March,2024.

The commencement of trading under this landmark Agreement provides the Private Sector with market access to the larger African market of 1.3 billion and will stimulate industrial development, investment and job creation which are in line with Botswana’s Vision 2036. This will result in wider and increased market access for Botswana’s exports in the African continent. The Private Sector will also access a wide range of inputs or raw materials from the continent at competitive prices. The Agreement also supports growth of Women and Youth owned businesses.

In preparation for trading under the AfCFTA Agreement from the 1st April 2024, companies that wish to trade under the Agreement are invited to contact the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) to be assisted in putting together administrative requirements for trading. Women and Youth businesses that are ready to trade in the continent are especially encouraged to register to trade under the Agreement.

The public is informed that trading will be with countries that have completed their respective national processes for trading under the AfCFTA. For further information on this, kindly contact the Department of Trade Development at 368 5300.