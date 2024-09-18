Outgoing Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) MP for Serowe South, Leepetswe Lesedi has scored a minor victory against his party central committee, led by president Mephato Reatile, who had instituted disciplinary action against him and ordered primary elections re-run to overturn his win. Lesedi, who was elected MP for Serowe South constituency in 2019, recently won primary elections defeating former Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Health, Dr Kolaatamo Malefho. This week, Lesedi approached Lobatse High Court challenging the decision by the Appeals Board to summon him for disciplinary hearing over his primary election victory.

“After many considerations, we summon you for a hearing in Gaborone on the 10th of September 2024 at Staybridge Golfview Suites at 8am,” wrote Secretary of BPF Appeals Board, Frank Kumule in a letter dated 4th September 2024 addressed to Lesedi. Lesedi was shocked and dismayed when the BPF Appeals Board wrote a letter summoning him to a hearing over the appeal that he never made. He approached court because the BPF Appeals Board claimed he had lodged an appeal against his recent primary elections win, describing the development as a witch hunt by some people within the NEC. “It is surprising that he can lodge an appeal for the primary elections that he won. He was declared a legit winner by the returning officer against Dr Malefho. There is also no appeal that is on record from his opponent,” said Kevin Segadimo, Lesedi’s lawyer.

Court

Meanwhile, Lobatse High Court, Judge Matlhogonolo Phuthego on Monday ordered that Lesedi’s application against Appeals Board and BPF summoning him for a hearing is declared to be urgent. Judge Phuthego also said a rule nisi issued returnable on the 16th of September (Monday) at 0900hrs, calling upon Chairperson of the BPF Appeals Board and BPF to show cause if any why the orders should not be made final.

Phuthego further said BPF Appeals Board and BPF must show cause why its decision to summon Lesedi and others for a hearings scheduled for the 10th of September 2024 cannot be reviewed and set aside on the ground that the decision is unconstitutional.

He also said BPF Appeals Board and BPF if they oppose his oppose Lesedi’s application, are to file and serve their answering affidavits papers on or before 12th September 2024.

Segadimo confirmed that BPF have filed its opposing papers before the court challenging Phuthego’s interim order in favour of Lesedi.

BPF has been rocked by power struggle as other two central committee members Ford Moiteela and Amogelang Mokwena are suing the party president Mephato Reatile over his decision to withdraw BPF from Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in April, arguing that his decision was unconstitutional.

Moiteela is the BPF National Organising Secretary while Mokwena holds Publicity Secretary position.

Reatile last week in an interview with this publication dismissed them accusing them of being paid to destabilize BPF.