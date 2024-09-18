Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) is adamant that hosting the 27th African Stock Exchanges Association (ASEA) Conference in November this year will present unique opportunities for Botswana and other participating stock exchanges from across Africa to take notes and transform their economies. The BSE will be hosting ASEA conference for the second time after the 2019 conference in Kasane.

This year’s conference that will attract over 300 delegates from different sectors takes place on November 27-29, 2024 at the Royal Aria Conference Centre in Tlokweng.

Briefing the media on conference preparations on Wednesday, BSE Board Chairperson Neo Mooki said the ASEA Conference is the premier forum where African capital markets converge to discuss, strategise, and collaborate on market developments across the continent.

Mooki said ASEA, as the leading association of securities exchanges in Africa, continues to foster cooperation, promote capital market business and create a platform for impactful networking opportunities.

“This year’s theme, “Fostering Transformation in Capital Markets through Innovation”, resonates deeply with the evolving needs of African capital markets and will guide our discussions throughout the conference,” she said.

Mooki said this will be a significant event for Botswana and for Africa as a whole, adding that as BSE they confident that the discussions, innovations, and connections made during the conference will have a lasting impact on the future of African capital markets.

She said with the collaboration of all stakeholders, BSE can foster transformation in capital markets through innovation, driving growth and development across the continent.

She also said for Botswana to be chosen to host the ASEA conference demonstrate her resilience and robustness as an ideal destination because of sound political stability and good governance.

Mooki said the government has embarked on a journey to make Botswana a hub for hosting meetings and conference of high magnitude and for the BSE to host ASEA is testament to government motivation.

The government through Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) is developing a Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) strategy to increase destination competitiveness and a diverse product offering. The strategy will assist in promoting the country as a MICE destination to the international markets and identify and address the infrastructure and skills gap that needs to be addressed to support the growth of the MICE industry.

BSE MASSIVE

Meanwhile, BSE’s Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kopano Bolokwe said ASEA boasts of 28-member stock exchanges representing 32 African countries

Bookie said African stock markets capitalisation amount to close to $2.0 Trillion, with more than 1,500 companies, adding that with a Market Capitlisation of $52 Billion, the BSE is the third largest stock exchange in Africa after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Casablanca Stock Exchange whose market caps are $1.1 Trillion and $69.8 Billion respectively.

He said the BSE therefore is the 2nd largest stock exchange in Sub-Sahara Africa after the JSE. Mooki also said it is important for Botswana through BSE to focus more on attracting climate transition investment, adding that that is where the world is heading as green economy is important for the future. She said doing so will enable Botswana to be an ideal investment destination in Africa with regards to climate change mitigation.