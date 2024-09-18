Botswana move to compel all mobile sim-cardholders to register their sim-cards left many refugees and illegal migrants without access to telecommunication services as the mobile network watchdog-Botswana Communication Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) deregister mobile owners who failed to register their mobile sim-cards. Dozens of refugees and illegal migrants mostly from neighboring Zimbabwe were left with handheld devices that were not connected to mobile networks, sparking fears that Botswana was reneging against the policy on universal access/service for SADC.

Illegal migrants have already resorted to unorthodox tactics where they rent out sim-cards from Botswana nationals.

Universal access/service for SADC policy seeks among other things to achieve affordable and equitable access by everyone to information and communications services in line with the SADC Protocol on Transport, Communications and Meteorology (“The Protocol”) and the SADC Telecommunications Policies and

Model Bill.

A human-rights organization- Botswana Network on Ethics Law and HIV/AID Director, Cindy Kelemi is of the view that the de-registration of the mobile sim-cards of refugees is an unfortunate step. “More so, recognizing the importance of telecommunications in connecting all people to the world and in so doing, to loved ones, job opportunities and social services,” said Kelemi.

As refugees and illegal migrants are left without access to telecommunications, the government has moved swiftly to pass a bill that will see refugees having access to identity cards that they will use to register sim-cards.

Kelemi urged the government to pass the Bill into an Act to ensure that refugees are not affected by their inability to provide ID’s for purposes of sim registration. She however noted that the issue of the

disconnection of mobile sim cards is one that is not distinct to refugees and migrants alone and extends to all Batswana. Earlier in 2024, the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) mandated all communications service providers to undertake the compulsory registration of all SIM cards in Botswana. Kelemi said according to BONELA’s understanding, the provision of the an identity card and proof of residence is required for the registration of sim cards in the country.

Botswana parliament winter session has just passed Refugees (Recognition and Management) Bill 23 of 2024. The Bill is a repeal and re-enactment of the countries Refugees (Recognition and Control) Act and seeks to give effect to provisions of the 1951 United Nations Convention relating the to status of Refugees, the 1967 protocol relating the status of Refugees and the 1969 Organization of African Unity Convention governing the specific aspects of Refugee problems in Africa – of which Botswana is a signatory.

She said under the Refugees (Recognition and Management) Bill 23 of 2024, there are clauses that make provision for the issuing of identity cards or Omang, to every person who has been granted refugees status. “This is to ensure that Refugees are registered, allowing for the facilitation of KYC processes,” added Kelemi, commending Botswana Government for steps taken around the enactment of the Refugees (Recognition and Management) Bill 23 of 2024 and believes that this is a necessary step towards the creation of a special dispensation to support refugees and their access to telecommunication, and other services.

She emphasized that bill will go along way in helping to recognize the extent to which the lack of residency and work permits affects access to healthcare and social services for foreign nations and undocumented refugees.She said that BONELA remains committed to support refugees that encounter issues around registration, to register with immigration offices in Botswana. “ This is intended to ensure that Refugees are supported in accessing essential services,” she added.

Defence and Justice Minister, Machana Ronald Shamukuni is optimistic that the bill will help refugees who have been disconnected to register since the bill provide that the refugees should be given ID’s. “The bill will go along way in helping them to be KYC compliant,” he said.

Migrants Workers Organization of Botswana Spokesperson, Taurai Mavhoko admitted that legal and illegal migrants have not been spared by the deregistration of sim-cards. “We had several cases where migrants were returned when they wanted to register their sim-cards. The mobile-networks were demanding that they should produce work permits. It was none of their business to demand work permits. Migrants who have identify cards should be helped,” said Mavhoko, exoressing concern that many migrants have lost their money after their phones were deregistered.

Mavhoko said that most of the migrants used mobile money to save money from the meagre jobs in Botswana. He admitted that others have now resorted to renting out sim-cards from Batswana which now defeats the purpose of registering sim-cards owners