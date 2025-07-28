Keorapetse decries ministers’ disrespect for Parliament

MPs demand stern action as ministers miss Friday sessions

BAKANG TIRO

Parliament business on Friday was brought to a standstill as majority of cabinet ministers missed the session without issuing any apology, despite that some had to respond to questions, a development that irked the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dithapelo Keorapetse and other Members of Parliament (MPs).

Only two (2) ministers and four (4) assistant ministers attended the Friday session when it commenced, whilst few others joined in late towards the end of the proceedings. Minister of Infrastructure, Noah Salakae and his assistant Keoagile Atamelang’s absence stirred a debate as their ministry had to answer a question posed by Chobe MP, Oscar Mapulanga about Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) in relation to important operational issues at Air Botswana.

Mapulanga demanded answers on how much (budget) has been allocated to CAAB from 2019 to 2024; how many airplanes were bought by Air Botswana in the same period and the total cost. He also sought to know if the airplanes were bought as new and how many planes are in operation, if none what are the challenges for them not being in operation. After several minutes of waiting but in vain for the minister or his assistant to show face, Keorapetse indicated that he has been observing how ministers continue to take Parliament business for granted. He said it was surprising that only few ministers attended Parliament when the order paper was loaded with motions that was supposed to be responded to by the ministers who at the time were not present.

Keorapetse said he enquired with the Clerk of Parliament about the whereabouts of absent ministers and to his surprise there was no formal apology lodged by the ministers of Transport and Infrastructure. “I have tried on this situation of ministers not attending Parliament without any formal apology to the Speaker or Clerk,” said Keorapetse as the MPs expressed disappointment with the conduct of the ministers.

Keorapetse warned that the trend was a serious problem because the ongoing winter session focuses on the formulation of laws.

Arrogance

Opposition Whip in Parliament Caterpillar Hikuama said the failure of ministers to attend parliament, leading to unanswered questions from members, without proper communication to the Speaker is a serious threat and a deliberate attack on the integrity not only of Parliament but also of the whole UDC led government.

Hikuama said it is an issue that strikes at the heart of democratic governance, adding that it is an unacceptable practice by all standards; firstly, it undermines the principle of accountability. “Secondly, it is detrimental to a functioning parliamentary system. It needs to be nabbed on the bud before it can mutate into full-blown culture within the governance of the UDC led government,” said Hikuama on Friday, warning that if questions are not answered during the Friday session, the legislative process is stalled and the weekend approaches without any sustainable progress made by Parliament.

He said the UDC ministers need to be reminded that answering questions is not a matter of courtesy or choice by the minister but a fundamental pillar of democratic accountability and show of respect to the voice of the electorates who send an MP to represent them in Parliament.

“This behavior by the UDC government and it’s Ministers shows contempt for the Parliament and the people. Consistent absenteeism by the UDC Ministers in parliament sends a powerful and damaging message of disrespect for the people and parliament as an institution. To a certain extent, undermining the authority of the Speaker as the head of Parliament.

Government whip in Parliament, Boteti West MP Sam Digwa said he was in South Africa while reached for a comment noting briefly that it was unfortunate for the situation to have unfolded adding that the government is sorry about it.

One Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) MP who pleaded for anonymity in fear of reprisals, said the ministers have made it a norm to defy Keorapetse as he consistently engaged them about their attitude to Parliament business. He said the ministers often fail to answer questions in a comprehensive manner on several occasions with that prompting Keorapetse to reprimand them on Parliament floor hence that makes some of the ministers felt attacked by the Speaker.

“He is serious about Parliament business and that make some of ministers feel uncomfortable to faces Parliament and account. Our colleagues in cabinet most of them are crybabies and don’t want to be held accountable rigorously,” said the MP.

Sitting Allowance

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi said quite often some MPs and even ministers show up on Parliament and excuse themselves after a few minutes having fulfilled their necessities of claiming the day’s sitting allowance. He said they have developed a tendency of absconding on Fridays just after registering for the seating allowance, warning that the MPs should desist from such act as it compromises the quality of Parliament outcomes as well as wasting time.

He said the trend of breaking quorum and fleeing the Parliament would soon become a serious problem therefore Speaker has to take appropriate measures against absent MPs or ministers. “It has been happening several times on camera MPs complaining about some ministers for not taking their questions serious by not attending Parliament or either asking for postponements of questions through the later date dispensation. Such behaviour would compromise quality of Parliament,” he said.