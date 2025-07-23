5+1 cooperating unions block DPSM, BLLAHWU deal

DPSM, trade unions matter postponed to August 14

BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Botswana Land Boards Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) suffered a debilitating blow on its recently salary negotiations feat with Gaborone Industrial Court interjecting the salary agreement it had separately sealed with the employer, Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) recently.

BLLAWU’s fellow public sector trade unions under the banner of five plus one Cooperating Trade Unions approached the court to challenge the legality of BLLAHWU, DPSM salary talks. The five plus one union include Botswana Teachers Union (BTU), Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), Manual Workers and Botswana Doctors Union (BDU).

Delivering a rule nisi on Thursday, Gaborone Industrial Court Judge Dr Goodwill Makofi ascended to the push by the cooperating unions to have BLLAHWU salary adjustments effective July 2025 be interjected.

Dr Makofi said to the extent that the July 2025 salaries may have been paid or payment thereof is being finalized, the agreement e execution and/ or implementation of the agreement into with BLLAWU by DPSM be ceased. He also said it is hereby interdicted with effect from end of August 2025 salaries, and the successive months thereafter, pending the conclusion of the agreement with the five plus one union and/or any deadlock as may lawfully declared/ reached.

Dr Makofi ordered that no lawful meeting of the five plus one cooperating trade unions and DPSM was held on the 27th June 2025. He said the minutes of the meeting held on the 26th June 2025 on Public Service Salary Negotiations and other Conditions of Service for the year 2025/26 be separated into two sets. “One set comprising the minutes of the meeting up to and until the departure from the negotiations by BLLAHWU. The other set to be the rest of the meeting with BLLAHWU,” said Dr Makofi delivering the order.

The five plus one cooperating trade unions have disputed the validity of the minutes from its June 27th, 2025 talks with DPSM accusing the employer for inaccurately recording the minutes.

Chief Negotiator of 5+1 cooperating trade unions Robert Rabasimane said they are disappointed by DPSM’s approach to the salary negotiations as it shows lack of seriousness following a number of talks adjournment without any agreement reached. He also accused government for footing the legal fees on behalf of BLLAWU, adding that amount to corruption, state capture and dilution of labour movement by the state.

The court adjourned the matter to 14th August 2025.