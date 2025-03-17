The Board of Absa Bank Botswana advises shareholders that the Company’s consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2024 will be higher than those reported for the year ended 31 December 2023. Profit before tax is expected to be higher by between 20 – 30 percent, (approximately P166 million to P249 million) than that reported for the year ended 31 December2023, which amounted to P831 million. The full details will be provided to shareholders at the announcement of the year-end financial results due to be released on Thursday, 27 March 2025. Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise

caution when trading in the Company’s securities until the results are formally published. [bse.co.bw]

Related