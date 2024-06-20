The appointment of former Mahalapye East MP Yandani Boko as a new envoy of Botswana to South Africa by President Mokgweetsi Masisi is a clear indication of an inclusive government but some of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) diehards are unhappy that Masisi was overlooking them for former opposition members. On Thursday, a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) indicated that Boko has been appointed Consul General designate of Botswana at the Botswana Consulate in Johannesburg.

MFA statement also noted that Boko is a seasoned legal professional with a distinguished tenure as a Member of Parliament.

Although some of BDP members welcomed the news of Boko’s appointment as an achievement of a promise made by Masisi of running an inclusive government, some are not happy and accuse their leader of constantly appointing members recruited from the opposition to top government positions.

Those on the querying side are of the view that some members who have served the party for a longer time with commitment and distinction continue to languish in poverty without being considered “There is always a connection between being a BDP member and being appointed to any position of power either in the government or any organisation where government has got interests. It is clear that Boko’s resignation from Parliament was for him to join government and must subscribe to BDP,” said one of the angry former BDP MP who lost in the much-disputed 2018 BDP primary elections.

Boko announced his resignation from active politics in April this year, resigning his MP seat. What caught the attention of most people was the recent welcoming of his mother Gertrude Boko into the BDP in Mahalapye by BDP Women’s Wing Chairperson Peggy Serame. Boko joins a growing list of former opposition activists who have after dumping their parties were given plumb positions in Government.

Meanwhile, former Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Deputy Commander, Mpho Mophuting was also appointed Ambassador of Botswana to the United States of America (USA). Attempts to reach Boko were futile. His view shall be availed once secured.