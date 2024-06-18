Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has announced the successful completion of the second phase of the Gaborone Metro Ring project. The significant milestone reiterates the commitment Liquid Botswana has made to… Read more: Liquid Intelligent Technologies extends fibre connectivity
The Board of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited wishes to inform its shareholders and stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Thari Gilbert Pheko as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the 10th June 2024. Mr Pheko was appointed… Read more: Pheko steps down from StanChart Board
