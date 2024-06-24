The University of Botswana (UB) Management has noted with concern a video circulating on social media in which an individual alleges that international students receive undeserved priority for on-campus accommodation over Batswana students. The individual, who appears to be a UB student, further alleges that this practice constitutes corruption.

What is most unfortunate is that the comments in the video include offensive and disparaging remarks that seem to target certain international students, insinuating questionable reasons for their enrolment at UB. It is distressing to hear of such comments within our community hence the University Management takes such incidents very seriously. Therefore, disparaging comments and prejudiced attitudes are antithetical to these goals and to the spirit of unity and respect we strive to cultivate within campus. In keeping with international best practices, UB’s Student Accommodation Assessment Criteria provides for international students, those with special welfare needs are given first preference in relation to on-campus accommodation.

To that effect, Management would like to assure Batswana that international students at the University are provided with a welcoming environment on campus that values diversity and cultural exchange. UB always strives to provide equal opportunities as well as a safe and respectful environment for all students, regardless of their nationality. Consequently, UB remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic community. Therefore, Batswana must rest assured that the Management will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate action against individuals found to be spreading such offensive sentiments.