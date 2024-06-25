Botswana has once again emerged as the top mining jurisdiction from both global and African perspective having ranked in the top 10 of best mining destination in the world and number one jurisdiction in Africa, according to the 2023 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The Fraser Institute’s Mining Survey is an informal survey that attempts to assess the perceptions of mining company executives about various optimal and sub-optimal public policies that might affect the

hospitality of a jurisdiction to mining investment.

The Canadian-based think tank, Fraiser Institute, us aid Utah ranked first this year with the highest Policy Perception Index (PPI) score of 100, moving up from fourth place in the 2022 report. It also stated that Saskatchewan took the second spot that was held by Botswana in 2022.

Fraser Institute added that along with Utah and Saskatchewan, the top 10 ranked jurisdictions are Manitoba, Botswana, Nevada, Quebec, Arizona, Finland, Wyoming, and Alberta. The United States and Canada have the most jurisdictions (4 each) in the top 10 followed by Africa (1) and Europe (1). Overall, the survey highlighted that Botswana is the highest ranked jurisdiction in Africa based on policy, ranking 4th (of 86) on the PPI in 2023. “Botswana’s lower PPI score this year (-5.6 points) reflects increasing concerns about skilled labour (+15 points), infrastructure (+9 points), its geological database (+9 points) and uncertainty concerning protected areas (+9 points),” said the researchers.

It also said this year, Botswana dropped several places in the Investment Attractiveness Index and ranks 15th (out of 86) after ranking among the top 10 jurisdictions last year. Fraser Institute researchers indicated that Morocco is the second most attractive jurisdiction in Africa for both overall investment and policy only. The survey also said Morocco’s PPI score increased by a little over 6 points and it now ranks 12th (of 86) this year, climbing

several spots from 17th (of 62) in 2022.“Investors expressed decreased concerns about uncertainty over the administration and enforcement of existing regulations (-40 points), political stability (-20 points), the country’s legal system (-11 points), and uncertainty concerning disputed land claims (-11 points),” observed the survey.

In addition, the survey said South Africa’s policy score increased by almost 11 points. However, its position dropped somewhat, and it ranks 64th out of 86 jurisdictions after ranking 53rd out of 62 in 2022. The survey said Zimbabwe, one of the lowest-ranked African jurisdictions on policy (78th out of 86) and one of the least attractive jurisdictions for mining investment globally (81st out of 86), experienced a 24-point increase in its policy score this year.