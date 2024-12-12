The government investment arm, Botswana Development Corporation Group’s (BDC), total assets for the year ended June 30, 2024 stood at P5.7 billion – according to the latest results. At company level the total assets were listed at P5 billion. BDC said the corporation continues to maintain admirable loan book. It said although there was a marginal decline of 3% from the prior base, it is worth noting that on a positive note that total disbursements deployed into new projects amounted to P253 million.

According to BDC, the disbursement was largely attributable to the development of Tame Malls.

“This development is expected to further boost Maun’s appeal as a leading tourist destination as well as become a central hub for both tourists and local people,” BDC said.

Furthermore, BDC said it deployed funds to the revitalisation of Lobatse Clay Works (LCW) while the loan book showed great resilience against economic headwinds. However, BDC said one facility significantly pushed the increase on credit impairments due to restaging at the end of the year.

With regards to borrowings and shareholders net worth, BDC noted that total borrowings remained at P2.8 billion.

“Despite this, the corporation successfully raised a P75 million debenture with one of the local asset managers. It also successfully closed and commenced drawdown on a new EURO based facility that is set to see the corporation a more active role in the Clean Energy/ Green sphere,” buttressed the company led by Cross Kgosidiile as Managing Director and Maleho Mothibatsela as Board chairperson.