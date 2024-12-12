During the 12th Parliament, in 2020 the then UDC MP Yandani Boko presented a motion on GBV in Parliament. It was rejected by MPs of the then ruling BDP with absolute contempt. At the time, UDC and BCP were in opposition. They fully supported Boko’s motion.

Fast forward to the 13th Parliament, in 2024 MP for Kgatleng West Dr Unity Dow from BCP presents a motion on the same subject, seeking to expedite access to justice for GBV survivors and speedy resolution of such cases. Save for UDC MPs, Shima Monageng of Molepolole South and Kamal Jacobs of Lobatse, the rest of their colleagues rejected the Dow’s motion as voting on the same confirmed. Leading the rejection was Prince Maele who set the tone for the rejection albeit under false pretences. Particularly disappointing were the lady MPs who were at pains to show their true colours, failing to clearly articulate their position for or against the motion. Over and above every available interventions thereof, and accepting such interventions are not providing solid breakthrough to the scourge, the motion drew attention to the a alienability of Section 335 of the Criminal Procedure & Evidence (CP & E) Act to provide a quick and easy process to nip the scourge in the bud by establishing reporting desks . Like she said, many people may have not been aware of the CP&E Act provision for a quicker process of addressing the GBV scourge.

It would appear that the UDC was not prepared to let the BCP steal their shine on the subject, because the issue is contained in their manifesto.

Contrary to their position four years ago, UDC MPs now insist that “a peace desk at police stations and magistrate courts” as envisaged by Section 335 of CP&E Act already exists and is working. They in turn, propose a more holistic approach to the GBV scourge, whatever that means.

One wonders, what is holistic approach outside broad areas such as prevention, justice and protection, response, care and support. How is increasing access to justice not improving response to GBV?

Will the UDC bring a similar motion on GBV at a later date? Only time will tell.

With the rejection, the UDC lost a golden opportunity to demonstrate unquestionable commitment to fighting GBV. Peripheral semantics to the scourge will further propagate it to the detriment of all.

Are these the signs of a promised New Botswana? Your guess is as good as mine. I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise as always. Let’s talk!