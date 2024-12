In an unprecedented fashion, for the whole day from sunrise to sunset, on November 30th state media (Btv, Radio Botswana) were beaming coverage of events in Serowe around former president Ian Khama being welcomed to the kgotla as kgosikgolo. A powerful delegation from government led by the Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe put an icing on…



Subscribe Now This content is for Monthly, Weekly, and Annual members only. Already a member? Log in here