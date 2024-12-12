Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said giving powers to dikgosi would not create two centres of power between the government and the bogosi institution. Addressing the media on Monday, Motshegwa said the new Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government recognizes the role of dikgosi in pushing the administrative affairs of government in their capacity.

He said the Bogosi Act will be subjected to review and new powers of dikgosi will be outlined on the reviewed act.

He added that dikgosi are supposed to be doing their job without being interfering in politics, citing that the recent move by former president Ian Khama to assume bogosi role means he is no longer politically active.

“Dikgosi must know their role and should not be influenced by politicians.

We are clear about giving the bogosi institution the dignity that it deserves. Dikgosi are considered important stakeholder in the UDC government,” said Motshgegwa.

Some of dikgosi believe that the integration of Traditional Affairs in the local government ministry demonstrate that the government hold bogosi in high regard and their welfare issues will be addressed efficiently.

In the past, dikgosi called for the establishment of ministry of Bogosi but that never saw the light of the day under the previous Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) administration.

They bemoaned way in which Bogosi has been losing its integrity and relevance in recent times due to the unpalatable treatment and recognition signs from the government.

Also, their view was that that the Ministry has removed authority from them and moved it to Councils and District Commissioners who often act as the custodians of the Tribal Administration with Kgosi or Kgosana being less involved.

Presidential Commission on the Review of the Constitution had proposed that the bicameral system which appears to be in practice in Botswana should be revised to accommodate a truly bicameral system of governance similar to the House of Representative and Senate.