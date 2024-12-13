One of the austerity measures considered by president Advocate Duma Boko as advised by Minister of Finance and vice president Ndaba Gaolathe is that there should at least be no salary increment for the politicians- Members of Parliament (MPs) and Councilors in the next coming government financial years.

Gaolathe who is the Minister of Finance is said to be highly concerned about the state of government coffers both at local and foreign reserves hence want current MPs to appreciate the situation at hand.

Fielding questions from the media over the state of government purse, given a challenging economic environment as diamonds sales are down, Gaolathe said the situation is not good at all. Although he announced in Parliament last week that the country is not broke, he noted that is very important for government to be cautious over the situation as it could deteriorate if not manage well.

The Patriot on Sunday has learnt that UDC MPs had been reminded by Gaolathe over the economic situation, hence UDC government would not adjust their salaries until the situation improves. UDC backbenchers will now be under pressure from colleagues in Parliament to push Cabinet for salary adjustments as well as increased budget on aspects such as constituency fund.

Responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) MP for Molepolole North Arafat Khan proposed that constituency fund should be increased from the current P10 million to P20 million. Constituency fund is funded by the government and through the fund communities come with projects that will create employment and uplift their economic status.

Some UDC MPs told this publication that salary increment should not be their priority as Gaolathe pleaded that the economy is not doing well. The past MPs enjoyed salary adjustments on three occasions with the last was implemented in December last year. The development however resulted in public backlash more so that former president Mokgweetsi Masisi also saw his P19 000 monthly constituency allowance being approved by the Parliament.

Pressure

Political commentator, Kitso Morekisi said the UDC is under pressure to meet its electoral promises such as P1 800 old age pension, P4 000 living wage, and P2500 Ipelegeng wage. He said such promises if not fulfilled could spell doom for MPs to get a salary adjustment anytime soon.

According to Morekisi, there is a sigh of relief for the government as some companies have shown commitment to pay their employees P4000 living starting next year as a retailer Choppies committed.

Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo also revealed this week that Stargems, a diamond polishing company made the commitment during the FACETS conference in Belgium last week that it will pay P4 000 living wage starting next year. While on the other hand, the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has also reiterated that the government will start paying P1 800 old age pension for citizens who are 60-years and above as promised.