Describes Dr Geingob as a towering figure at posthumous memorial

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has attracted criticism from many Batswana over hosting of a memorial service for late 3rd President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob in Gaborone on Wednesday, several weeks after his burial in Windhoek.

In his tribute, Masisi described Dr Geingob as a towering figure and a leading statesman both in stature and accomplishments, who bowed himself so lowly and dressed himself with unmistaken humility. He added that Dr Geingob was never in a hurry to outpace other leaders who took office well after him, and needed to lean and learn from him. He said Dr Geingob was a leader who would share his well-orchestrated craft of steering the presidency.

For his part, the President of Namibia Dr Nangolo Mbumba appreciated the gestures of consolation from Botswana, saying it demonstrates the solid bond of friendship that exists between the two countries. He expressed gratitude for the generosity, kindness, and support provided by Masisi and the people of Botswana.