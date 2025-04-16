Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president Mokgweetsi Masisi is slowly losing the grip on the party after he received backlash from some democrats and organisations that he lambasted during a media briefing on Monday, a development that observers say shows that he has lost glory. Masisi used a large part of the BDP media briefing to take a jab at the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and De Beers Group, which he accused of ousting BDP by sponsoring UDC.

Political science lecturer at University of Botswana (UB) Dr Adam Mfundisi said Masisi seemingly lacks both character and leadership qualities. He said in times of existential threat and challenges to the BDP, the former President should be showing exemplary leadership nuanced with emotional intelligence. “Trust in leadership is critical for transformative, collective action and communication with transparency in times of uncertainties. He should have prepared and planned for the press conference as well as adaptive to the changing political dynamics,” said Dr Mfundisi.

Another political analyst Kitso Morekisi said Masisi is feeling the pressure from BDP members and has to justify why the party performed poorly during the 2024 general election. He said Masisi would have done himself justice by resigning immediately after BDP lost state power to the UDC, adding that nobody is protecting as it used to be the case when BDP was in power.

“He was glorified by everyone in the party and now he has lost the glory even from his then cabinet ministers. He is serving his last days at the helm of BDP presidency and soon he will be forgotten. I doubt even if the new central committee would put him close to the party’s powerful structure,” said Morekisi.

Attacks

Meanwhile, Morekisi said by attacking both the UDC and De Beers, Masisi was motivated by dreams of glory and the conference provided an avenue to gain spotlight after times of heavy criticisms of his administration and his persona.

Dr Mfundisi said, Masisi has an unlimited lust for power, prestige, status, and authority. “Former President has no moral authority to have clinched to BDP leadership after devastating loss of his party. He should have resigned forthwith after the political tsunami that befallen his party,” said Dr Mfundisi.

He added that Lack of ethics and accountability led to his continued to hold to power of the party destined to the political grave, adding that his boundless appetite for power helps explain why he does not want to relinquish power in the BDP.

“President Masisi has lost glory after the BDP disastrous performance in the elections. My assessment is that the BDP needs transformative leadership devoid of any connection to the previous BDP regimes. Or a change of name for the party whose glory has diminished in the eyes and minds of the voters. It has presided over rampant corruption, maladministration, unemployment, inequality, and poor public services,” he buttressed.

Calls had been loud from some BDP members calling for the immediate resignation of Masisi or the entire central committee but Masisi this week insisted that he will remain BDP leader until congress.

BDP will be holding a crucial elective congress in Maun next month, and those who are seeking for positions for the central committee have since launched campaigns traversing the deep and breath of the country to canvass votes from the democrats.

Masisi encouraged the contestants to embark in a clean campaign, refuting claims that as the party president he is favouring some candidates over others.