Botswana Railways (BR) management has expressed serious concern about allegations against the leadership of the rail transport monopoly made by Botswana Transport and Allied Workers Union (BTAWU questioning the organization’s integrity, financial stability, and performance. Through Sereo Thabeng, Head- Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Botswana Railways dismissed the contents of the petition by BTAWU as “baseless and unsupported by facts”. Responding to The Patriot on Sunday inquiry about the contents of the petition, Thabeng said as a state-owned entity, Botswana Railways recognises its union in their efforts to advocate for workers’ rights. She said BR is committed to upholding these rights and values to foster a culture of mutual respect and collaboration.

“BR further wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to addressing all employee concerns through established internal processes, as outlined in our Collective Labour Agreement. The Collective Labour Agreement clearly stipulates that disputes and grievances should be addressed through internal dialogue and negotiation between BR and the union. Only in the event of a deadlock, after exhausting all internal avenues, should a third party be engaged. To Management’s knowledge, these internal processes have not been followed in this instance. BR is committed to maintaining a fair, transparent, and productive working relationship between BR and its employees. BR remains dedicated to open communication and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, including the Unions, to address any concerns or grievances that may arise,” reads part of the written response from BR.

Thabeng, however, said as management they are constrained to respond to specific details of the petition as it was addressed to the President, and not Botswana Railways.

The Petition

In the petition, BTAWU claimed that they have been trying to engage the Ministry of Transport and

Masena's suspension followed a forensic audit aimed at uncovering significant corruption within the organization, particularly implicating the Board Chairperson and the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Malele, during her 3-year tenure as acting CEO from January 2021 to December 2023. We believe this suspension and the obstruction of the audit are deliberate attempts to shield corrupt practices.

“Masena’s suspension followed a forensic audit aimed at uncovering significant corruption within the organization, particularly implicating the Board Chairperson and the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Malele, during her 3-year tenure as acting CEO from January 2021 to December 2023. We believe this suspension and the obstruction of the audit are deliberate attempts to shield corrupt practices.

The union finally met the Minister, Noah Salake in March 2025 and he assured them he was addressing the matter. Unhappy with delays, BTAWU then decided to escalate the petition to President Duma Boko.

According to the petition signed by Thapelo Motube Molefe, the General Secretary of BTAWU livelihoods of BR workers (both active and retired), the organization’s sustainability, and Botswana’s economic stability and international reputation are at stake. The key issues raised, include obstruction of the Initial Forensic Audit; Financial Mismanagement: The union alleges that the acting General Manager and her management team have engaged in extravagant spending, including unnecessary international trips, reversing the financial discipline Masena had enforced, which threatens BR’s viability, given its fragile financial status.

Compromise of National Assets: the union complains that current engagements with questionable companies risk state capture and could lead to Botswana being grey-listed for money laundering concerns. Unauthorized Hiring Practices: The union accusesthe acting General Manager of continuing to employ new staff, including for senior positions such as an internal auditor—a role that should be mandated to a substantive General Manager—further undermining governance and accountability.

Union demands

BTAWU is demanding the immediate reinstatement of Masena as General Manager of Botswana Railways to stabilize leadership ahead of your forensic audit, and to grant him the authority to appoint his preferred Directors to restore effective management. Further, BTAWU said the newly appointed eight-member Board must be sworn in promptly and act swiftly to safeguard the organisation.

“It is imperative that they address the current challenges with urgency to ensure the stability and success of the organisation moving forward. Ensure the continuation and completion of the initial forensic audit already underway, alongside broader investigation to respect the efforts employees have already invested and maintain their trust, with findings made public. Safeguard the funds from the sale of the last 17% shares of the Rail Park Mall, protecting national assets from mismanagement. Impose immediate restrictions on the spending authority of the acting General Manager and her management team to halt further financial damage and ensure resources are available to comply with the pension fund court order. Compel Botswana Railways to comply with the court order by updating the Botswana Railways Staff Pension Fund premiums by July 31, 2025, to ensure retired employees receive their pensions, addressing the plight of those who have waited over twelve months. Prohibit the acting General Manager from making senior appointments, such as the internal auditor, reserving such decisions for a substantive General Manager to restore proper governance,” reads part of the petition.