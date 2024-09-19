In a recent development under the Ipelegeng Skills Development initiative in Tsabong, 41 beneficiaries have completed the construction of a semi-detached LA2 house, valued at over P1 million. The project, aimed at providing practical vocational skills, is part of a broader effort by the Tsabong District Council to equip participants with competencies in bricklaying, plastering, carpentry, plumbing, electrical installation, and other trades.

According to Patrick Oats, the Ipelegeng Programme Coordinator, the semi-detached house was secured from the Council in March last year as part of the initiative to upskill the learners. “We secured a semi-detached house last year March from the Council to help our beneficiaries gain practical skills in different vocations,” Oats said. The training was facilitated in partnership with the Construction Industry Trust Fund (CITF), which provided on-site facilitators who certified the participants upon completion of the project.

The Tsabong District Council has also allocated P1 million to employ the newly certified beneficiaries in various projects during the 2024/2025 financial year. These projects include the maintenance of the Gakhibana Guest House, valued at P600,000, the Tsabong Police Station storeroom at P99,000, and the construction of the Maleshe Kgotla Shelter, with a budget of P250,000.

A second group of beneficiaries is currently working in Werda and Middlepits villages, each with a target of 40 beneficiaries. Currently, 20 participants are on-site in both locations, with the remaining expected to join by November to focus on painting and paving.

To support the beneficiaries’ transition from casual labour to structured employment, the Council has partnered with the Botswana National Productivity Centre (BNPC) to train social workers who are the technical officers who work with benefeciaries on the projects until completion in Smart Work Ethics. This training is intended to assist each cohort in adapting to the demands of long-term employment opportunities.

This initiative marks a shift in the Ipelegeng Programme’s focus, with an emphasis on skills development and longer-term employment prospects for its beneficiaries.