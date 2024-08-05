In the digital age, data is often referred to as the new currency. Data has become a medium of exchange and a measure of worth, much like money, due to its undeniable value. Its importance in decision-making, especially for financial institutions like Bank Gaborone, cannot be overstated.

To the average person, the term “data” might first bring to mind the data used for cell phones. However, in this context, data refers to information, whether numerical or non-numerical, that can be analysed to generate insights.

In order to understand the critical role data plays, it’s key to unpack the implications of the soon to be implemented Data Protection Act in Botswana, and how data collection benefits financial institutions and individuals alike.

What is the Data Protection Act?

The Data Protection Act 2018 which commences on the 17th of September 2024, seeks to provide for the protection of personal data obtained in the processing of an individual’s personal information; by providing the necessary security safeguards required in the processing of such personal information in Botswana. Organisations are expected to develop a Data Protection Policy which will ensure that personal data is processed fairly and lawfully. This is with the knowledge or consent of the customer, in addition, personal data should be collected, processed, and stored for legitimate purposes. Contravention of the Act is an offence, and data controllers are liable to a fine not exceeding P300 000 or imprisonment of a period not exceeding 7 years or both.

How data can be used

Using data, organisations are able to obtain the right information at the right time, which can then be used to develop strategies that address customer concerns, boost profitability, enhance customer experiences, create customised products, target marketing efforts effectively, and prevent fraud. Banking customers generate an enormous amount of data daily through their transactions. This data holds untapped potential for understanding our customers, product performance, and market trends. By collecting and analysing this data, organisations gain a comprehensive view of their customers, which allows them to segment clients based on profiles, understand their spending habits, personalise product offerings, develop retention strategies, and address customer needs through feedback.

Data-driven decisions are effective because they are based on verified facts, this helps reduce bias, increase accuracy, and boost profitability. Data provides meaningful insights that help validate courses of action and anticipate market shifts and customer needs. For example, MIT research from 2011 found that companies using data to drive their decisions saw a 5-6% increase in productivity. Similarly, companies like Netflix use data analytics to understand viewer preferences, aiding in the selection and production of popular shows.

How to protect your data

When operating a business, it’s key to have protocols and fail-safes to protect the client data. Preventing data breaches requires a multi-faceted approach. For instance, an organisation might want to consider implementing the following:

Advanced encryption techniques are used to protect data both in transit and at rest, making it difficult for unauthorised parties to access sensitive information.

Routine security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities within their systems.

Employee training on data protection best practices and cybersecurity awareness to mitigate the risk of human error leading to data breaches.

Access controls to ensure that only authorised personnel can access sensitive data. This includes multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls.

Intrusion detection systems monitor network traffic and detect any suspicious activities that could indicate a potential breach.

Even with the most robust measures in place, data breaches can still occur. In the event of a data breach, it is crucial to act quickly to prevent further compromise and mitigate the potential impact. The first step would be to contain the breach to prevent further data loss. This may involve isolating affected systems and shutting down unauthorised access points, followed by a thorough assessment to determine the extent of the breach then identifying the compromised data, and finally understanding how the breach occurred.

While investigations are being conducted, it is key for the business to maintain a clear communication line with customers and relevant authorities about the breach, providing information about the data compromised and steps being taken to address the issue. After resolving the immediate threat, a business would need to review and update their data protection policies and procedures in order to prevent future breaches.

How individuals can protect their data

Data protection is not just for business. For the individual who is concerned about their data privacy and wants to understand how they can be more cautious, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Avoid using personal information such as birth dates or family names as passwords; rather, opt for complex passwords instead.

Avoid using free public Wi-Fi to access banking platforms.

Limit sharing and posting sensitive personal information on social media

Stay informed about cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Whether you are an organisation or an individual who is curious about the importance of data or unaware of its impact, data is a powerful tool that drives decision-making and innovation in your daily life. Recognising its value and safeguarding personal data are crucial steps to harnessing its benefits while ensuring privacy protection.