The controversy over pending Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)'s primary elections, commonly known as Bulela Ditswe, is far from over as a new method to select Parliamentary candidates in some constituencies is under discussion with suggestions to subject some contestants to oral interviews to trim the numbers, The Patriot on Sunday has learnt. This is after scores of BDP members who had been vetted to contest for Bulela Ditswe ignored the call made by BDP Chairman Slumber Tsogwane recently for them voluntarily withdraw from contesting and that they will be refunded their application fees. BDP sought to reduce the numbers through that plan.

Information reaching this publication is that the party president Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and his central committee are toying with the idea of approaching BDP structures on how to best select the candidates.

According to the impeccable sources, the plan that is being discussed behind the scenes is that the BDP’s Political Education and Elections Committee (PEEC) select the candidates by interviewing some of them.

However, it is said the proposal has caused divisions between NEC and the PEEC, with the PEEC being reluctant to thumb up such plans with fears being that it could result in backlash from the members.

It is said Masisi, and the central committee are under huge pressure as BDP primaries remain a pie in the sky, amidst democrats losing patience implying that delay signals that BDP isn’t ready for 2024 elections.

Kario

Contacted for a comment about suggestions/ plans to interview some Bulela Ditswe candidates, BDP Secretary General (SG) Kavis Kario was cagey with details, but said the BDP is not intending to adopt any method other than the method of candidate selection (elections) as dictated by BDP Constitution, Rules and Regulations.

At the beginning of the year, the BDP central committee attempted but in vain to lobby the party branch committees and regions to opt for consensus candidates in different constituencies where possible with the intention of consensus candidates being based on speeding up the process of candidates’ selection.

Traditionally, BDP conducts its primary elections a year before general elections and normally starts with constituencies that are under the incumbency of opposition and proceed to those under its incumbency.

However, to date with just less than four months behind elections scheduled for October, BDP hasn’t began the process of fielding candidates, a move which observers suggest it shows BDP is under siege.

Meanwhile, Kario also said the party has received requests for withdrawal by some candidates from contesting Bulela Ditswe as per the memo issued by Tsogwane, adding the requests will be processed and actual numbers of those candidates who withdrew will be determined by the end of this week.

Grand Plan

He also bashed claims and criticism raised by some within and outside the party that the BDP is not ready for elections given the delays in conducting Bulela Ditswe with that leading to a slow start for campaigns as well as the release of the 2024 elections manifesto, but Kario is adamant BDP is ready.

“We are very ready for elections on terms of our preparedness to be assessed by voters on the delivery of our electoral promises. We have done a great job in this regard,” said Kario confident of BDP victory.

Furthermore, Kario said all process related to elections at BDP level will be done in one and half months and that include primary elections, manifesto launch and issuance of campaign to both candidates and the campaign teams across the country. BDP is yet to identify candidates for the Maun East constituency.

Masisi recently hinted that BDP primary elections could be held either at the end of this month or the first week of July but as things stand, some democrats are doubtful on dates that Masisi have outlined that elections will be held more so that some of constituencies are behind in finalising the voters rolls.

He also emphasizes to those who will lose primary elections that there will be no time for the party to listen to their appeals and therefore whoever suffer defeat must prepare to rally behind the winners