BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Trade and Industry Minister Mmusi Kgafela revealed while presenting budget proposals for his ministry that P3.36 billion of domestic investments were recorded last year despite tough economic conditions. Kgafela said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth P2.5 billion was raised while a total of 4497 jobs were created. According to Kgafela, most of…



Subscribe Now This content is for Monthly, Weekly, and Annual members only. Click the login Page on the top right corner