A Sunday broadsheet newspaper that focuses on business and politics. It started publishing on Sunday 11th November 2012.
BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw The continuous unending technical glitches encountered by the Government Accounting and Budgeting System (GABS) is crippling businesses as government has failed to pay them P1.3 billion, the Minister of Finance Peggy Serame revealed this when answering a question in Parliament on Wednesday. Serame was fielding questions from the MP for Serowe North…
