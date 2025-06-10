BIUST, BDF, Air Force War College (Nigeria) discuss military industrial complex

Just days after President Duma Boko announced Botswana’s ambition to develop a military industry and a hub for military excellence, Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) hosted a delegation from the Air Force War College, Nigeria, and the Botswana Defence Force (BDF).

The delegation visited BIUST as part of their international study tour themed “Military Industrial Complex and National Security: Lessons for Nigeria.” The visit highlighted the vital link between military innovation and national security. BIUST used the opportunity to showcase key projects, including BOTSAT-1 – Botswana’s first satellite initiative, SKA/AVN – Square Kilometre Array & African VLBI Network, and Drone Technologies – Pioneering unmanned aerial systems.

The engagement builds on the strong partnership between BIUST and the BDF, guided by a Memorandum of Agreement that fosters collaboration in research, innovation, and defence technologies. BIUST has vowed commitment to shaping the future of science, technology, and security, driving Botswana and Africa toward a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

BDF conference

Boko, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, kicked off the week by opening the 20th Strategic Conference of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) at the Sir Seretse Khama Barracks Auditorium in Mogoditshane.

Held under the theme ‘E𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲’ the conference marks a significant step in the BDF’s ongoing efforts to modernize and align with contemporary defence priorities. Boko revealed that he has already commissioned an in-depth study on the feasibility of Botswana developing military industrial complex targeting to become a hub of excellence in the region.

He commended the BDF for their unwavering commitment to national peace and security. “It is a great honor and privilege to be here with you today at this pivotal conference. The theme you have chosen is not only timely but boldly inspirational. It calls us to transformation, innovation, and a people-centered approach to national defence,” he said.

Boko emphasized that the BDF’s strength lies not only in its hardware but in the values, systems, and dedication of its personnel. “Your sacrifices—often made at great personal cost—are the reason our people enjoy the peace and stability that define Botswana. You are the guardians of our peace.”

Addressing the challenges faced by BDF, Boko acknowledged issues related to conditions of service, operational readiness, and social welfare, many of which are exacerbated by a constantly evolving global security environment.

The Government is committed to ensuring that our military is well-equipped and resourced to fulfill the full scope of its operations. Among the most pressing topics was the age of retirement for BDF personnel. In a pointed and repeated remark, President Boko stressed the need to engage in national dialogue on the matter.

“There’s a need to engage on that issue—the age of retirement. We must reflect, both privately and publicly, on whether the current retirement age continues to serve our national interest and our soldiers,” he repeated, also touching on key concerns such as housing, healthcare, and the need to modernize and maintain military equipment. Turning the focus to public expectation, he reminded the officers of the high standards to which they are held.

“The people of Botswana expect you to be the gatekeepers of all that is noble in the profession of arms. Your first duty is the protection of life. Anything less undermines the trust and confidence the nation places in you,” he said.

Boko encouraged the BDF to continue being the anchor of national stability. “Uphold safety, peace, and the fundamental rights that every citizen must enjoy. These rights are universal, interdependent, and indivisible. And it is your honor—as it is your duty—to defend them.”