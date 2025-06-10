Reports Botswana govt to ILO over privatisation of public education

BAKANG TIRO

Amidst growing standoff between the government and public sector trade unions, Botswana Sector of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) has condemned International Labour Organisation (ILO) government plans to fully privatise education in the near future whereby private sector will run some public schools.

BOSETU’s disapproval over the government mission that is gaining traction was presented by the union Secretary General (SG) Tobokani Rari during the ongoing 113th ILO conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

During his presentation to the conference, Rari said the government’s idea is barbaric and horrific at all. He said BOSETU is worried about the education concessions, adding that such a move by government would make education very unaffordable, a development which observers hint will widen inequality gap.

Rari on Thursday told this publication that trade unions from across the world are against the emerging issues that seem to be militating against the accessibility of education and one item that is picked is the issue of privatisation of education.

“If you recall, the acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament she did indicate that they are thinking of having concessions and that concessions will allow the private sector to run some of the public schools,” said Rari.

Rari said this development is going to work against the education system of the country, adding that BOSETU is a staunch believer of accessibility of education and that is paramount for every tool that can remove children from rural communities’ poverty and have a good living.

“Our view is that when you privatise education, education is going to be on the hands of the private sector and the sector is concerned by running the business. Also, privatisation of education is going to make bargaining difficult as it is not easy thing to do in the private sector, said Rari from Switzerland.

Rari informed the conference that the difficulty to organize in the private sector is exacerbated by the prevalence of the precarious employment contracts. He said this is evidenced by a very low organized labour industry in education in the private sector of Botswana.

“We are afraid that this move by government will deal a denting blow on the ability of most education workers in Botswana to effectively bargain and conclude collective agreements,” said Rari.

