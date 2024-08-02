Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector regulator Botswana Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) is upbeat that its new 2024-2029 strategy would be crucial in propelling the country transformation towards digital economy. BOCRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Martin Mokgware while speaking at the launch of the strategy said ICT has contributed P1.9 billion to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first quarter of 2024.

Mokgware said this demonstrates that the sector has vast potential to grow and contribute to the economy immensely.

He said there has been a significant progress in achieving the set targets of the past 2019-2024 strategy, including seeing the Mobile broadband penetration growing to 100% and Improved Commercial Broadcasting Coverage to 75%.

In addition, Mokgware said Mobile Network Coverage as of March 2024 stood at 98% for 3G and 4G.

He said as of December 2023, Mobile Money Subscriptions had 2,073,426 customers and Mobile Money Value Transactions stood at P33.5 billion, adding that the mobile money platforms are for the purposes of supporting financial inclusion.

He said Botswana has the highest internet User penetration at 127 % in the SADC region.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology Thulagano Segokgo said Botswana is on course to become a fully digital economy supported by government strategies.

Segokgo said as a country, Botswana has always strived for excellence and never wanted to be left behind as the world transforms through the various stages of development.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to be counted among those who leapfrog in uplifting the livelihood of their populace through digital economy,” he said. On this premise, Segokgo said government has introduced various initiatives aimed at transforming the economy through the use of digital technology and these include the Digital Transformation Strategy, the Reset Agenda, the National Broadband Strategy, and the Smart Botswana Strategy.

He said it is encouraging to note that these initiatives are beginning to bear fruits, adding that the 2024 report of World Competitiveness Ranking produced by the Swiss’ International Institute for Management Development (IMD) placed Botswana’s competitiveness at position 55 out of 67 of the countries that were surveyed.

“The report considered four parameters of Economic Performance, Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency and Infrastructure. Out of the four parameters Botswana fared better on Government Efficiency where it was ranked position 38 out of 67. Botswana has been making steady progress from position 61 obtained in 2021, 58 in 2022, 59 in 2023 to 55 in 2024,” said Segokgo.