Ahead of the Botswana National Front (BNF) elective congress in July, lobby lists are being finalised, pitting fellow cabinet ministers against each other in the first ever congress as part of the ruling coalition, The Patriot on Sunday has learnt.

The Minister in the Presidency, Moeti Mohwasa will tussle with Nelson Ramaotwana – the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services for vice presidency to deputise BNF president Advocate Duma Boko, who is standing unopposed. In another duel, BNF Secretary General, who is the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa will defend the position against the Minister of Health, Dr Steven Modise.

The BNF political stalwarts are leading two separate campaign teams that have finalized their candidates. Observers opine that the BNF elective congress is very important in the history of the party which is now in government under Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition.

According to political analyst, Kitso Morekisi the race for central committee positions is an interesting one in many aspects, especially with regards to succession plan for the party presidency. He said the winner between Ramaotwana and Mohwasa in the race for the vice presidency would know how much it means in terms of influence and power in both BNF and UDC at large.

He noted that the BNF strength and unity would be put to test during the congress. “This is not just an ordinary congress. It is the first congress that BNF would be holding as governing party, UDC coalition partner. Stakes are high and we are likely to witness competitive race. We might again witness number of court cases in the build to the congress as it has been the case in the past,” he claimed.

Mohwasa is an experienced BNF member having held key positions in the party such as Secretary General (SG) and Publicity Secretary.

He lost the election for the position of Secretary General during 2022 congress to his fellow cabinet colleague Ketlhalefile Motshegwa.

Mohwasa joined the 2022 race at the later stage after he had initially announced that he would not be seeking for reelection in the central committee. He is the UDC Head of Communications, the position that he occupied since formation of the coalition in 2010. Ramaotwana, a lawyer by profession is one of the staunch BNF members and is incumbent Deputy Secretary General of the BNF. He has been member of BNF central committee since 2016.

Ramaotwana also served in Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) from 2006 to 2008 and was elected twice president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) under BNF Mass at the University of Botswana. As lawyer, Ramaotwana also devoted his service to matters that involved UDC and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the build up to 2024 general election alongside Boko. He represented UDC when it challenged the voter registration exercise whereby IEC denied the UDC poll watchers’ alias Madibelatlhopho access to observe the registration exercise. Ramaotwana is also the former Mayor of Gaborone and Councillor for Village Ward in Gaborone Central constituency.