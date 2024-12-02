Former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Secretary General (SG), Mpho Balopi is toying with the idea of raising his hand to lead the party and replace Mokgweetsi Masisi after being approached by some members. Democrats believe that Balopi is the right man to revive BDP, The Patriot on Sunday has learnt. The BDP is expected to convene a special congress early next year around February to elect the new leadership as the mandate of the current central committee that was extended in Tlokweng congress in September will be coming to an end.

Information turned up by this publication is that former BDP MPs and councillors are lobbying Balopi to lead the party, while names of others suggested include former cabinet minister Nonofo Molefhi and businessman Lesang Magang.

Molefhi lost the BDP chairmanship to Slumber Tsogwane in 2022, after losing to Masisi earlier in 2017 during Tonota congress. Magang at some point had shown interest to contest for central committee elections as the BDP SG ahead of 2022 congress but later withdrew.

Impeccable sources within the party intimate that Balopi is also preferred by BDP elders to take over, a development which is said to be gaining momentum across BDP structures.

Balopi’s comeback follows his fall out with Masisi, which resulted in him not seeking re-election as a central committee member for the SG position in 2022 congress held in Tsabong. Prior to that, Balopi also resigned from Masisi’s cabinet as Minister Labour and Employment Productivity, signaling an ugly fallout between the two democrats who were close buddies in build up to 2019 elections.

Balopi was replaced by Kavis Kario as BDP Secretary General who led the party to 2024 elections, where the BDP for the first time suffered a defeat in elections and only managed a paltry four MPs.

“There is too much concern over the future of the party after the 2024 election defeat. Members continue to call for Masisi to step down