Gaborone International School (GIS) has pinned hopes on the newly launched personalised artificial intelligence (AI) learning platform, ADvLEARN to continue attaining excellent academic results. ADvLEARN is a unique personalized digital learning platform developed for ADvTECH schools.GIS implemented it early last year for standard 6 to Form 4 students. It is currently implemented in only two subjects, Mathematics and Science, with a view of expanding it to the English subject in future.

The programme uses adaptive technology to deliver data-driven insights and learning analytics. GIS Executive Head, Hannelie Raubenheimer says it is accessible to students through 7 ICT laboratories in the school and an app at home. “The platform is accessed through the MathU Infinity app which parents, teachers and students can download from Google Play store. It allows teachers to identify and address learning gaps in all students,” she said.She further noted that this adaptive technology helps students with easier ways to solve a problem. When a student struggles with a certain concept, the programme simplifies the problem given to the students and they can then be able to do calculations to get an answer to a problem.

“Students might find different aspects of the concept challenging or difficult, and this technology enables us to give tailor-made support for that student,” Raubenheimer explained.GIS ensures that all teachers have access to laptops and the back-aid, which displays to them what concept they have to re-teach. Should the students have any questions to ask, they are exposed to ample support from teachers, heads of departments and the Head of Academics.

The success of the platform is also attributed to the key role played by teachers and their unwavering dedication to ensure that GIS continues to attain excellent academic results year-in year-out. The school gives them the necessary support to achieve the desired deliverables, which is to place it among high performing schools in the country.