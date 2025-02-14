BAKANG PHUTHEGO

Botswana’s youth unemployment crisis is a paradox. On one hand, the country boasts a young, energetic population eager to contribute to the economy. On the other, hundreds of thousands of young people remain jobless. According to the World Bank, Botswana’s youth unemployment rate was 27.6% in Q1 2024, a staggering figure that exacerbates poverty and inequality. The root cause? A glaring mismatch between the skills young people possess and the needs of the economy. Is Botswana’s young population a ticking time bomb or an untapped resource capable of driving economic transformation?

The Scale of the Problem

Botswana’s youth population is both its greatest asset and its most pressing challenge:

60% of Botswana’s 2.4 million people are under the age of 30.

The youth population (ages 15–34) is estimated at 800,000 to 900,000, with approximately 212,500 young people unemployed.

The most affected are those with secondary education (68.7%) followed by university graduates (13.8%), and technical/vocational certificate holders (5%).

The data highlights a troubling reality: secondary school leavers face the highest rates of unemployment in Botswana. This raises a critical question—where do they go from here? For many, the path forward lies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs)/ Brigades, which are primarily designed to equip youth with practical, job-ready skills. However, relegating secondary school leavers—who do not progress to college or university—to Botswana’s underperforming TVET system is a glaring policy failure. What serves as a key economic driver in countries like Switzerland, fostering job ready professionals and entrepreneurs, is tragically reduced to a less esteemed, underfunded, and undervalued pathway in Botswana. The perception of the TVET system in Botswana is often associated with “go palelwa” (failure). This connotation needs a complete overhaul to reflect the true potential and value of TVET programs in empowering youth and driving economic development.

This systemic neglect not only undermines the potential of thousands of young people but also stifles the very economic growth and innovation that vocational training and self-employment could ignite. Such shortsightedness is not just an error—it is a disservice to the nation’s future.

Similarly, Botswana’s employment data reveals a significant imbalance in the labor market, with a disproportionate number of individuals employed in public administration. This sector alone constitutes a substantial portion of the workforce, raising several critical concerns about the country’s economic development and sustainability.

Limited Economic Diversification: The heavy focus on public administration stifles the growth of other critical sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology. These sectors are essential for economic diversification and resilience. Without a balanced distribution of employment across various industries, Botswana risks economic stagnation.

Sustainability Concerns: Government jobs, while stable, do not generate the same level of economic activity as private sector jobs. Over-reliance on public sector employment can strain government resources and is not sustainable in the long term. As evident with the bloated civil service

Underutilization of Skills: Many graduates with diverse skills and qualifications may end up in public administration roles that do not fully utilize their expertise. This mismatch can lead to job dissatisfaction and underperformance, ultimately affecting overall productivity and economic output.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A thriving private sector is essential for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. By channeling too many resources into public administration, Botswana may be missing out on opportunities to support startups and small businesses that can drive economic growth and job creation.

Youth Unemployment: With a high unemployment rate, particularly among the youth, it is essential to create more opportunities in sectors that can absorb a larger number of job seekers. Public administration alone cannot address this issue effectively. The youth need access to diverse employment opportunities that match their skills and aspirations.

A Case Study of Switzerland: Best education system in the world-The success of the Swiss VET model

Switzerland, though small in size, boasts the world’s most innovative economy, ranking first in the 2023 Global Innovation Index. A cornerstone of its success is its world-class Vocational Education and Training (VET) system, deeply embedded in Swiss culture and economic strategy. Unlike Botswana, where vocational training is often undervalued, Switzerland’s VET system is a prestigious pathway chosen by two-thirds of students after compulsory education. Offering 250 occupations, it combines classroom instruction with paid apprenticeships, preparing youth for lifelong careers and contributing to the country’s remarkably low youth unemployment.

This dual-track model, blending theory and practice, is a global “gold standard,” producing skilled professionals across all sectors and fostering leaders who began as apprentices— from CEOs to government officials.

In stark contrast to Botswana’s underfunded and underappreciated TVET system, Switzerland’s VET programs are tailored to industry needs, ensuring graduates are job-ready and businesses have access to a highly skilled workforce. This alignment between education and economic demand has not only reduced youth unemployment but also fueled innovation and competitiveness across industries. The impact is clear: Switzerland’s VET system is a proven driver of economic growth, social mobility, and national prosperity.

TVETs as a Catalyst for Self-Employment in Botswana: Synergizing with the Youth Development Fund (YDF)

Since its launch in 2009, the YDF has disbursed over 2.8 billion BWP to fund youth-led businesses. While commendable, the results have been mixed. The return on investment (ROI) for the government has been dismally low, with little to show beyond the goodwill garnered from the initiative. The fund has struggled to deliver tangible economic outcomes, as evidenced by high failure rates, significant loan defaults, and limited long-term impact on youth unemployment or economic diversification. While the program has succeeded in creating a perception of government support for youth empowerment, its financial and socio-economic returns remain far below expectations, raising urgent questions about its sustainability and effectiveness.

Botswana’s escalating youth unemployment crisis demands innovative, actionable strategies to empower the next generation to forge their own economic pathways. Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) emerge as a transformative mechanism in this context, particularly when strategically aligned with the Youth Development Fund (YDF).

Reimagining the YDF Model: Integrating TVET Courses for Enhanced Impact

To maximize the effectiveness of the Youth Development Fund (YDF), Botswana must reimagine its framework by strategically integrating high-demand Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses. By aligning YDF funding with specific TVET programs, the government can create a more targeted, sustainable, and impactful model for youth empowerment. Below is a reimagined YDF model that incorporates key TVET courses such as Architectural Drafting , Auto Mechanics, Borehole Mechanics, Bricklaying and Plastering, Carpentry and Joinery, Dress Making , Electrical Installation, , Machine Fitting, Painting and Decoration, Panel Beating and Spray Painting, Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Welding and Fabrication , ensuring that youth are equipped with both the skills and financial resources to succeed.

Pre-Qualification Training

Require YDF applicants to complete relevant TVET courses before accessing funding. This ensures they have the skills needed to run successful businesses.

For example, a youth applying for funding to start a construction company should first complete a TVET course in construction management or carpentry.

Tailored Funding for TVET Graduates

Create a dedicated YDF stream for TVET graduates, offering grants or low-interest loans to start businesses in their field of training.

Provide additional support, such as mentorship and business development services, to increase the likelihood of success.

Monitoring and Evaluation

Track the performance of YDF-funded businesses started by TVET graduates to identify best practices and areas for improvement.

Use this data to refine both TVET programs

and YDF funding mechanisms.

To catalyze economic transformation, Botswana must prioritize aligning TVET programs with market demands, ignite a culture of self-employment, and champion entrepreneurship as indispensable pathways to growth. While the government cannot single-handedly resolve unemployment in a volatile global economy, its role must pivot toward cultivating an ecosystem where private sector innovation thrives—Investing in cutting-edge, market-responsive TVET systems is the foundation. But Botswana’s ambition should extend beyond its borders: by perfecting this model domestically, the nation could pioneer scalable solutions to Sub-Saharan Africa’s escalating youth unemployment crisis. What begins as a local challenge could evolve into a regional opportunity—transforming a systemic threat into a blueprint for sustainable prosperity.

By empowering citizens with skills, fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems, and enabling private sector dynamism, Botswana can unlock a future where its people are not merely job seekers but architects of economic progress. The time for bold, visionary action is now—because when skills meet opportunity, progress becomes an unstoppable force.

Bakang Phuthego is an entrepreneurial specialist with research interests in global entrepreneurship, International business development and Impact Investing.