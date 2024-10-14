Local motorcyclist, Ross Branch, was on Friday afternoon officially crowned the 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid (W2RC) Champion in Morocco. He is the first rider from Africa to win the world championship, marking a historic moment for Botswana and for… Read more: Branch wins Gold!
Employees in the banking industry, organized under Botswana Financial Institutions and Allied Workers Union (BOFIAWU), have dragged government to court demanding the repeal of Section 17(8) of the Banking Act, which imposes restriction on their loan applications. Arguments in… Read more: Bank employees demand fairness
A day after burying former Government Chief Whip in Parliament, Liakat Kablay who was MP for Letlhakeng-Lephepe constituency, the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was forced to name a candidate who had to immediately register their name to beat… Read more: BDP’s Kablay headache
