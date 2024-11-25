Government is looking to bolster regional and international trade to diversify Botswana’s revenue streams and open new markets for goods and services, President Advocate Duma Boko has declared. Delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday… Read more: Boko seeks international funding
Zimbabwe Migrants Workers Union (ZMWU) remains hopeful that President Duma Boko’s stance on Zimbabwean migrants will address concerns that UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination have raised about migrants who are subjected to domestic servitude and labour rights… Read more: Boko’s Zim migrants stance brings hope
All roads on the 7th of December will be leading to Bojanala Waterfront in Gaborone for the live So Deep Experience (SDX) music festival that will bring together the variety of music genres to the attendants. In an interview,… Read more: SoDeep Experience
BBS Bank has taken significant step in its journey to becoming a fully-fledged commercial bank by launching its Business Current Account offering. The official launch, held on Tuesday, marked a critical milestone in the institution’s transformation. BBS Board Chairman… Read more: BBS Bank launches Business Accounts
The third quarter of 2024 has seen businesses growing less optimistic about economic conditions following a slump in diamonds sales that have pushed down economic sentiment. Diamonds are Botswana’s biggest revenue earner. Bank of Botswana’s (BoB) latest Business Expectations… Read more: Businesses less optimistic
