‘Forever Present’ campaign revives the iconic A Diamond is Forever tagline and celebrates the diamond dream

De Beers Group today launched a new marketing campaign, ‘Forever Present’, to reinforce desirability for natural diamonds over the key holiday gifting season in the U.S. The campaign sees the return of the iconic ‘A Diamond is Forever’ tagline following its reintroduction to De Beers’ category marketing activities last year.

Highlighting a diverse array of gifting opportunities for natural diamonds this holiday season, the campaign celebrates familial, friendship and romantic relationships under the premise that ‘natural connections deserve natural diamonds’, making them the ideal choice for celebrating special moments with special people. The campaign reinforces the notion that natural diamonds are a store of emotional value that enable precious memories to remain ‘forever present’.

The campaign features diverse real-life couples, illustrating unforgettable moments and key milestones worth celebrating with the most special people in our lives, bringing the true essence of their relationships to life on screen. Showcasing classic jewellery designs including studs, tennis bracelets, anniversary bands, three-stone rings and solitaire pendants, the campaign speaks to a broad audience of U.S. gift-givers.

`The campaign will run nationally throughout the U.S. across digital platforms, social media including Instagram and TikTok, and out-of-home including major airports. To enhance its reach and impact and support U.S. independent jewellery retailers, the campaign assets will also be made available free of charge to retailers planning to invest in natural diamond marketing this holiday season.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, said: “De Beers’ iconic natural diamond category campaigns have shaped desire for natural diamonds over many decades. We’re proud to build on this tradition by reviving and refreshing one of our most legendary taglines “A Diamond Is Forever” this holiday season. With a modern sensibility and playful colloquial language, this latest campaign encapsulates the unique qualities of natural diamonds, positioning them as the perfect choice for celebrating life’s most cherished milestones”.

The Forever Present campaign follows the recently launched Worth the Wait campaign, a collaboration between De Beers Group and Signet Jewelers. While Worth the Wait is focused on soon-to-be-engaged Millennial and Gen Z audiences, Forever Present appeals to gift-givers of all ages by showcasing the connection between natural diamonds and creating precious memories with loved ones this holiday season.