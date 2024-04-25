BAKANG TIRO

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) finds itself in a precarious situation of mass resignations of members who are choosing to remain under the coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), using the direct membership dispensation, as power struggle between party president Mephato Reatile and central committee deteriorates into chaos.

This week some of BPF members across different constituencies tendered in their resignation letters. Addressing the press last Friday, UDC president Duma Boko said the coalition central committee had resolved to open direct membership for BPF members who are still willing to contest elections under its banner.

At the centre of a brewing mass resignations storm in the BPF do some members of central committee against the BPF president Mephato Reatile express the displeasure as over for his decision on UDC. The Patriot on Sunday has gathered information that at least four (4) members of the central committee have threatened to resign from BPF and have since expressed their intentions to BPF Patron Ian Khama.

It is said the BPF National Executive Committee (NEC) is currently working in isolation away from Reatile, as signs of a power struggle between Reatile and some unhappy members develop behind the scenes. “There have been efforts to engage Khama and his family in South Africa to intervene on the current situation facing the party whereby two centres of power situation that rattled the party during Biggie Butale era is about to repeat itself. Khama and his brother Tshekedi are not interested,” a source said.

It is also said both Khama and Tshekedi have threatened to temporarily halt their funding support for BPF activities until BPF leadership puts its house in order and resolves matters related to UDC amicably.

Concerned

In an interview on Thursday, BPF Publicity Secretary Amogelang Mokwena confirmed that some of their members have resigned from the party but said he could not confirm if the resignations are in response to the BPF president Mephato Reatile’ s decision to withdraw BPF from the UDC instead proposing pact.

Mokwena said the party is worried by members resignations immediately after BPF withdrawal from BPF was announced, adding that this shows that some members of BPF are against its withdrawal from UDC.

“We are still engaging with UDC to demonstrate that we are committed to working with it. “We will discuss the issue and review the decision to withdraw from the UDC whether it was taken appropriately as NEC and we will address our members and UDC about way forward in a near future,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena said the BPF NEC have met after Serowe meeting but is yet to deliberate on Reatile’s decision.

Asked about looming power struggle between Reatile and NEC, he said for now the NEC is yet to meet and discuss a way forward over how agree and doesn’t agree with decision to withdraw BPF from UDC.

“I cannot deny or confirm reports of power struggle between Reatile and the NEC or if the president is isolated from the NEC. Like I have said, as NEC we will meet and map a way forward amicably. We are people and obviously we can expect different views or feelings about the president’s decision,” he said.

Trouble

Political science lecturer at University of Botswana (UB), Dr Adam Mfundisi said if BPF members are leaving the party to join UDC and become direct members, then the party is in very serious trouble.

Dr Mfundisi also said the developments as are unfolding in the BPF demonstrate that factionalism is growing in our party system and therefore this is bound to happen for any political formation.

He said it could be indicative of opportunistic postures by some members of the BPF but said in withdrawing from UDC, BPF structures were supposed to be consulted and determine the direction of the party.

“If not, inner/intra party democracy is under threat within the BPF. Politicians in both BPF and UDC are weighing chances of elected to office rather than the broader picture of the welfare of members,” he said.

However, Mfundisi also said The BPF will survive outside the UDC as it is dominating in some parts of the country such as GaMmangwato based constituencies and is associated with Khama, who is its Godfather.

“Ian will determine the future of the BPF, and I hope the leadership is in contact with him for advice. However, it will be seen how BPF can attempt to pursue UDC for working relationship again and rebuild its trust as its pact proposal has been rejected outright by the UDC leadership,” added Dr Mfundisi.