Thapelo Tsheole resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) to pursue an opportunity outside Botswana. He shall serve three (3) months notice ending in May 2024.

Mr Tsheole was appointed CEO of the BSE on the 1st January 2016, after serving as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer from 1st January 2014.

Amongst his many achievements, Mr Tsheole was instrumental in the growth of the BSE, Central Securities Depository Botswana (CSDB) and Botswana’s capital markets. Achievements implemented during his time will continue to propel the exchange forward.

The Board and Staff of the BSE would like to thank Mr Tsheole for his achievements and committed leadership at the helm of the BSE, and being instrumental in the development of the financial sector in Botswana. We wish him all the best.The BSE shall communicate plans for his replacement in due course.