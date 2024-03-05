#Available IN STORES #grabyourcopy#frontpagethisweek Main Headline: 'KHAMA IS A SELFISH' - Hunters ♦️ Wildlife Producers Association to meet UK House of Commons ♦️ Furious over Khama's push for trophy hunting ban ♦️ Khama did not target Botswana in UK - SKI Foundation FOR A DETAILED REPORT GRAB A COPY OF THE PATRIOT ON SUNDAY NEWSPAPER IN STORES OR FOR SUBSCRIPTION VISIT: www.thepatriot.co.bw... See MoreSee Less
LAGAGO TAMOCHA editors@thepatriot.co.bw In a rare show of unity, opposition political parties in Botswana have united to fight what they term ‘any attempt by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to rig the upcoming 2024 elections’. The Patriot on… Read more: UDC, BCP united
BAKWADI LEKOPANE editors@thepatriot.co.bw Former Police Commissioner, Norman Moleboge, has expressed shock at utterances by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, that he will reopen an investigation into the mysterious death of Gomolemo Motswaledi, former leader of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD). “Such… Read more: Who killed Motswaledi?
LAGAGO TAMOCHA editors@thepatriot.co.bw In a rare show of unity, opposition political parties in Botswana have united to fight what they term ‘any attempt by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to rig the upcoming 2024 elections’. The Patriot on… Read more: UDC, BCP united
BAKWADI LEKOPANE editors@thepatriot.co.bw Former Police Commissioner, Norman Moleboge, has expressed shock at utterances by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, that he will reopen an investigation into the mysterious death of Gomolemo Motswaledi, former leader of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD). “Such… Read more: Who killed Motswaledi?