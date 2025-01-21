This disruption is happening in all sectors of the economy without exception. Needless to say, technological developments improve efficiencies and reduce costs on services and products thus saving money for the consumer. While some labour fanatics complain that technology that introduces automation kills traditional jobs, those on the other end of the spectrum insist that technology simply introduces a new set of jobs making old ones redundant.

At the outset, we concede the urgent need for a regulatory framework that governs operations of businesses and/ or service providers trading in different products and services. In this high speed technological era, governments should keep up with such developments to protect and safeguard the welfare of citizens by promulgating legislation to keep up, as they do in more developed countries.

