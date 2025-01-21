Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) is headed for a showdown at its MPs retreat next month as the factions continue to rock the party, with members demanding that the central committee lift the suspension of Francistown East MP Tiroeaone Ntsima. Members of the party, who are cabinet ministers are alleged to be fed-up with the ongoing power struggle, which saw Ntsima suspended and the purging of councilors who support him. BPP MPs are said to have blatantly informed the central committee that they will ditch the party and join other UDC partners if they fail to lift Ntsima’s 45 days suspension. The ruling UDC is a coalition comprising BPP, Botswana National Front (BNF) and the Alliance for Progressives (AP) respectively. BPP won four parliamentary seats during the 2024 elections.

Prior to the central committee meeting, speculation has been also rife that Francistown West MP and assistant minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ignatius Moswaane will be suspended. However, sources in the BPP noted that the central committee held suspension owing to MPs revolt.

Some BPP MPs told this publication that they would leave the party if the central committee members continued a witch hunt against other members including the MPs interested on contesting for positions. “There is no harmony in our party ever since the UDC won election. Members are being blackmailed by others and worst is that

some leaders in the central committee are at the forefront of that. We want the party to address the suspension of Ntsima. We can join other parties if this drama unfolds,” said one MP.

Intact

Contacted for a comment, acting BPP Secretary General Venter Galetshabiwe said BPP is very intact. He denied that none of their ministers have so far raised the alleged complaint to the party leadership regarding the suspension of Ntsima. “If there is any rumour circulating, we are not aware of any such rumour. However, it is the party’s procedure to deal with issues which are presented officially and not as rumors,” said Galetshabiwe.

Another issue that has been a thorn on the BPP’s flesh is the nomination of councillors in Francistown West constituency of Moswaane as some BPP loyalists said were overlooked in favour of non-members.

Galetshabiwe while commenting on the saga, he said BPP has never been party to the decisions of the special nominations of councillors but it was the minister of local government Ketlhalefile Motshegwa and area MP Moswaane who made the decisions on the nominated councillors in the constituency.

He said the selection was done and finished at the ministry without BPP participation in the process.

“The invitations for applications were made to the general public through a Savingram from the ministry. The party therefore has no answers to make on the outcome of the selection nor the complaints,” he said.

Ntsima

Sources within the party intimate that Ntsima who is the Secretary General of the BPP is being targeted together with some members of the party who want to see radical changes implemented in running BPP like a party which is now in government.

The concerned members of the BPP slapped the central committee with a petition demanding that a national elective congress be convened to elects new leadership that will sit in UDC central committee.

The members wrote: “We, the concerned members of the BPP, express our concerns regarding the current leadership and CC’s failure to adequately represent our interests at both the BPP and UDC levels. It appears that there is a preference for recruited cadres from other political parties, as well as those individuals who demonstrate financial stability.”

They also bashed the central committee indicating that it is unacceptable for the central committee to function without a formal vote of confidence from the party members for an extended term in office.

BPP had been struggling to hold the elective congress, a move which observers say it shows its dead.